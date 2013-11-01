‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Will Have A Very Weird Score

Spider-Man actually has a pretty bizarre musical history; take, for example, the concept album with narration by Stan Lee in 1975. And then there’s Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, which, yeah. But Sony’s put out two announcements on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that are… well, let’s say they’re off-beat, for the score of a major motion picture.



First of all, the overall score will be a collaboration between long-time film score composer Hans Zimmer, who’s composed damn near everything (remember Inception? Those BRRRRAAAAAAHHHHHMMMMS were all him), and… Pharrell Williams. You know? This guy?

It’s true that Pharrell is a highly accomplished musician with a twenty-year history, and he’s actually worked as an orchestral drummer. But he’s known more for his production skills than his film scores, so this could be… interesting.

But even that isn’t the weirdest part. Marc Webb, who’s also a musician, has apparently called in a few favors, and formed a band for the movie. It’s made up of Johnny Marr of the Smiths, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, and Mike Einzinger of Incubus. According to Sony:

“…this kind of collaboration is only possible because of who Marc Webb is – not only director but also a musician – combined with who Hans is and what Spider-Man means to so many people. Nobody has ever approached film music in this way before and this likely can never be replicated.”

…OK then! Talented musicians all, but that’s a rather… disparate selection of musicians. This will either be stunning or an absolute mess. Just no Robin Thicke, OK? Blurred Webs is a song we don’t need to hear.