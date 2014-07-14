‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ Is Looking Less And Less Likely

As we told you earlier, Sony is starting to get jittery over being in the Spider-Man business. But apparently they’re getting so jittery that even the reported delay of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to 2017 might be a little optimistic.
Roberto Orci, one of the writers on the franchise, admitted to IGN that he not only wasn’t involved in the movies, but that Sony has no clear idea of what it’s going to do going forward.
“I don’t ever want to say never, but we have to figure out what their scheduling is in terms of when they want each movie. There’s a love for the Sinister Six, the idea of Venom — there’s an idea of Spider-Man’s going to be one of these characters that’s part of our business. He’s such a popular character. Spider-Man’s not going to go away any time soon. When it all happens and how and all that has yet to be determined.”
There’s good reason for Sony to be reconsidering the further adventures of Peter Parker. Simply put, there’s a very clear downward trend for the Spider-Man movies, with each movie making less than the last, both worldwide and at the domestic box office. And, in fact, the trend is accelerating, to boot.
Part of this is more or less that the quality of the movies has been declining, but in truth, we live in a world where a universally disliked and mocked series like Transformers can still make money despite being terrible. Sony probably didn’t think quality mattered, and now they’re paying the price.
Sony will probably try to make another Spider-Man movie happen at some point; if they don’t, they have to give the rights back to Disney. Furthermore, Sony doesn’t have any other franchise, which is why there’s suddenly so much forward motion around turning modern games into movies at the studio. So don’t be surprised if the grand plans Sony has for the franchise don’t pan out.
They’re going to end up ‘testing out’ the Sinister Six by combining their movie into Spider-Man 3, along with Venom, and then be surprised when it fails miserably like another Spider-Man 3. Can’t you guys just sell him to Marvel Studios already?
None of this would’ve happened if Donald Glover was Spiderman.
yep
Which is why ASM 3 should introduce Miles Morales.
Yes, that would be more popular, because we all know the ratings for ‘Community’ were through the roof. That is why they got cancelled. And Childish Gambino sells out stadiums. And Miles Morales is a more popular character than Peter Parker….Or not.
Never said he was more popular. Just said it wouldn’t have happened.
I think they should just try to cut their losses and try to make a deal with Disney. I’m betting given all the fan begging their’s a half dozen Disney execs itching to put Spidey in Avengers 3. Then hopefully Disney will just say screw it we all know the origin and just get to work with an established Spider-Man.
They won’t, out of spite if nothing else. Disney loves the current setup: Sony takes all the risk, Disney gets paid no matter what and gets to make all the cartoons and sell all the merch.
@jesuswasaterrorist I’d much prefer a movie with an established Spidey pissing Kingpin off with fat jokes than to see another mopey Peter gets bit by a spider movie again.
@Dan Seitz This is true but hope springs eternal as the saying goes.
That merch deal in 2011 is when it became certain that Sony execs have no idea what they’re doing.
James Cameron had the right idea with his (un-made) Spider-Man movie be a 30 something Spidey (clearly already established in the film’s universe). No origin, no teen b.s. Just straight up Spidey-fun (though there was no fun here. That script was DARK).
And played by Michael Beihn.
Bring back Tobey!
Please never do that.
Do you think he’s available?
Part of me just hopes this collapses. The Spider-Man reboot was more soulless and cynical in it’s inception than the average superhero movie(which is saying a lot) and, honestly, it shows.
A movie with Spider-Man being overwhelmed by villains could be good if they did it right. Some of the best stories in the comics come from when Spidey looks completely fucked.
It has to end for *bleeps* sake
You’re allowed to say fuck here.
@RikudoSennin Watch your language!
Work filters and advertisers being advertisers.
I love to say fuck.
[www.youtube.com]
NSFW, unless you want to get fired. Then play it LOUD.
The movie still made 700 million worldwide. Yeah sounds sooo unlikely they will make another. Movies that make 700 million just grow on trees.
If your budget is north of $200 million, and the ad budget is at least half that like a hero movie tends to be, you’re getting in trouble. Studios only take in a percentage of gross (traditionally about half, though I’m sure that varies a lot now), so yes, even without Hollywood accounting, if you do it stupidly, you can lose money on a $700 million gross.
Look at the box office link I posted. The series has steadily dropped in box office with each entry. Yeah, Sony will make its money back but the entire idea is to have an Avengers-esque franchise with a movie every year. That’s off the boards.
It’s only been downtrending when it comes to domestic gross. The Amazing Spiderman 2 actually made more then the Amazing Spiderman 1 did in foreign markets. Yeah but either way if Sony wants Spiderman to be a Avengers like franchise, yikes!
Overall gross is lower with each entry, though. Therein lies the problem.
Foreign distribution practices differ by country, and most bear little resemblance to those in the U.S. The actual percentage the studio takes in is often much lower, and could effectively be nothing at all if the rights were pre-sold in order to gather funding for the film itself. Studios increasingly like to point to worldwide numbers since they make it look like movies are much more financially successful than they really are.
I was looking forward to a Sinister Six movie, if for no other reason than it would be different.
However, I’d love for them to make a string of movies that have very little connection and just show him taking on a villain or two, ala James Bond. Same character, same occupation, can be different actors and stories, etc. Start off with Spidey fighting Kraven the Hunter, who came to NY to hunt Spider-Man
(nice and simple set up) and just see where we can go from there.
Andrew Garfield’s Spidey is an arrogant twat. I’m not claiming anyone’s wrecking my childhood but was Spidey always an arrogant twat?
…Yeah, actually. Or at least when he has the mask on.
/nods
That was the best part of his Spidey.
“You found my weakness, it’s small knives” was the quintessential wisecracking Spider-Man.
Yes Spidey was a wisecracker. But Peter wasn’t I hated this version of him and will not spend a dime to watch it.. Send him back to Disney.
This is all they need to do:
[www.youtube.com]
That’s it. Free money. You’re welcome.
Somehow I knew that would be Italian Spiderman before I even clicked.
Not a surprise. Everything wrong with this reboot series is exemplified by their Peter Parker. He doesn’t exist naturally in the story, he’s a creation of studio execs, calibrated to appeal to everyone yet ultimately appealing to no one (you may think you like him, nope, that’s Garfield’s charisma, not the films). He’s edgy yet sensitive, he skateboards and has a chip on his shoulder, he’s smart, he has Edward Cullen hair, he doesn’t have to actually struggle for anything (unlike Spidey in the comics) – he’s a different freakin’ person in every scene. A terrible one with no character arc either (I know Spdiey cracks dad jokes but he’s joking while Paul Giamatti is literally crushing cops to death in an armored car. What an asshole!). He’s not a character, he’s Poochie.
These are the Poochie of movies.
I guess I could jump on the bandwagon and trash the reboot, but they really weren’t god awful. I guess I am realizing that I’m not the intended target audience for these comic book movies (Spider-man isn’t Spawn). I really wish someone from the movie studios would realize that the people seeing these movies aren’t necessarily 12 years old.
They just act like 12 year olds.
That sounds a million times better than another reboot or some grim & gritty bullshit.
Where the fuck is Carnage?
I’d rather see Carnage than venom at this point, given that they FUBAR’d Venom
While I’m glad to see Sony’s considering pulling the plug on such a poorly handled, beleaguered franchise, it’s the bigger picture that puts me in a foul mood. Sony Pictures doesn’t have any other large film franchises, that’s true. This is why they made the decision in the first place to try spinning out Sinister Six into a hexalogy. But that was never going to work, and it was never the smart option. With the kind of budget TASM2 had on top of being Sony’s only real cashcow, there was no room for mistakes and no room for any real creativity or out-there ideas. See the boneheaded idea of turning the Spiderman story into just another boilerplate Hero of Destiny story. And yet, to get a massive sprawling universe to function when all you have are a set of relatively thin characters with little by way of relevant, established supporting characters would require exactly that: dangerous, risky, creative writing tangentially related to the existing source material. And that is impossible to wager against a 200 million dollar budget and ailing audience interest.
What they should have done, and done years ago, was shrink the budget of this franchise, freeing up the franchise to take more risks, and freeing up the money to support smaller, less established intellectual properties waiting in the wings that have the potential to be new blockbusters. If they want to stay in the movie business, they have to diversify their portfolio, so to speak.
But they won’t. They’ve as much as declared that they won’t with the constant hints at giving Sony Computer Entertainment’s impressive game franchises the film treatment. They’re hoping that the comparatively raging success that is Sony’s gaming catalog can bolster their failures elsewhere. Well, spoiler alert, they can’t and they won’t. Attempts to transition from game to movie has yet to have a stand out success, but aside from that, which game would they choose? The Last of Us? Uncharted? God of War? Infamous? Killzone? Those are all exemplary franchises with depth and character and substance, but the sober fact is that none of them could possibly be better, or even qualitatively competitive, as a film than it is already is as a game. No film version of one of those games will have something new to offer than what was already found in the game, and their intended audience will recognize that.
Maybe it’s only obvious to me, but Sony Pictures’ only real option is to weather a few lean years, bring in some new blood, and try to foster some new growth. Nothing else will see any long term success.
To anyone hoping Donald Glover would sneak into a Miles Morales version of Spidey:
I hate to break it to you, but it’ll be Jaden Smith. Accept it now and move on.
Is it bad that I’m kind of half hoping Will Smith has some career ending scandal so he can no longer pull strings to get his son parts? He’s got enough money to live on in comfort for the rest of his life already and I’m not hoping for felonies or physical harm, just maybe have him say something stupid that gets him black balled.
This franchise is never going to be Avengers big. They will continue because it makes enough $$. I for one enjoy the ASM movies. I didn’t like the Raimi movies. Tobey McGuire was a horrible choice to portray the character.
If they do a clone saga they can then have Ben Reilly (played by maguire) and tie it all up with the original three movies . And as for all his talk of glover I really think he’d make a better cyborg or static.
The main issue with the future of Spiderman in film is that the story ended, hard, in the last movie. The girl died, and now there’s nothing really to hope for in the future. Yes, there were some threads left hanging but…
We all face conflicts in our lives — yet no one resorts to superhero-level violence to solve them.
But, we all fall in love. That’s the main drama in everyone’s lives. It may be a happy story, it may be a sad story, but romance is at the heart of nearly every epic story.
I realize that Peter could start over with Mary Jane or whoever, but then he’s betraying his love for Gwen. You see these lame movies over and over where they end with the “heartfelt” talk about how the dead spouse would want them to move on and be happy… and it always, always rings false, except of course for divorced Hollywood execs. (Lone exception: James Bond.)
If we love the character, it’s because we loved what they were doing before. Not “moving on” — especially in their romantic life. In the last Spiderman 3, Peter’s “moving on” with another woman was the main way we could see he had turned evil. In contrast, Peter’s pining for Gwen as months pass was heroic.
Here’s a tip, Hollywood. In my 5th grade class, my teacher said we could write any story we wanted (using our vocabulary words) — provided we didn’t end the story with someone dying. “That’s cheating,” she said. She was right. And having Gwen die wasn’t a proper finish to the story. It was cheating — manipulative — and primarily a way to avoid coping with Peter figuring out how to move forward in his life, with the drama of his romantic life.
And now the audience feels manipulated, and they don’t want to see him “move on.” And that is the real problem at this point.
Just give it back to disney. Same for X-Men and Fantastic 4.