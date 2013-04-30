The 'Arrested Development' Twitter Account Won The Netflix-Arrested Development Red Carpet

#Twitter #Netflix #Arrested Development
Editorial Director
04.30.13 3 Comments

If you’re a hardcore Arrested Development fan currently in the midst of your own personal “Final Countdown” to the Netflix launch then you’re probably aware that the Bluth Family & Co. held their premiere red carpet last night.

I’ve scrolled through the images at several very Google-able sources thus far, and it’s your pretty standard red carpet fare, which is to say the photos aren’t a whole lot different than the variety the flash takes at your run-of-the-mill sorority mixer. Except for the part where it’s the cast and crew of a revitalized Arrested Development and they aren’t all functioning blackouts, of course. But it’s still missing that something. That internet-loves-ArrestedDevelopment SOMETHING.

Enter the official AD Twitter account, which has dedicated the last twenty-four hours to sharing images and news from the red carpet, with a little extra “GENE!,” if you know what I mean. Here’s the intro tweet to to get us warmed up. Pro tip: Read all the text in Ron Howard’s voice and prepare yourself to not recognize Annyong.

 

 

 

 

 



 

 



 

 

 

 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Netflix#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentNETFLIXTwitter

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP