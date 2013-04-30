The 'Arrested Development' Twitter Account Won The Netflix-Arrested Development Red Carpet

If you’re a hardcore Arrested Development fan currently in the midst of your own personal “Final Countdown” to the Netflix launch then you’re probably aware that the Bluth Family & Co. held their premiere red carpet last night.

I’ve scrolled through the images at several very Google-able sources thus far, and it’s your pretty standard red carpet fare, which is to say the photos aren’t a whole lot different than the variety the flash takes at your run-of-the-mill sorority mixer. Except for the part where it’s the cast and crew of a revitalized Arrested Development and they aren’t all functioning blackouts, of course. But it’s still missing that something. That internet-loves-Arrested–Development SOMETHING.

Enter the official AD Twitter account, which has dedicated the last twenty-four hours to sharing images and news from the red carpet, with a little extra “GENE!,” if you know what I mean. Here’s the intro tweet to to get us warmed up. Pro tip: Read all the text in Ron Howard’s voice and prepare yourself to not recognize Annyong.

This is the story about a family and their live coverage from the @netflix premiere @chinesetheatres. #ADRedCarpet — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013

@jeffreytambor and Jessica Walter were the first of the Bluths down the orange carpet. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013

@arnettwill had a few illusions up his sleeve as he walked the red carpet. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013









Meanwhile, Alia Shawkat and Michael Cera showed some cousinly love at the premiere. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013

And so the Bluth’s acted like a warm loving family for 5 minutes. They couldn’t get that reduced. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013





All the Bluths were in attendance for the @netflix premiere of Arrested Development. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013





Portia and @theellenshow arrived with their shirts inside out, because the brand is what you pay for. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013

And so began the biggest viewing party for Arrested Development ever. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013

“It’s me! I’m Oscar… Dot com” but it was not Oscar. It was in fact, @jeffreytambor. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013