The 'Arrested Development' Twitter Account Won The Netflix-Arrested Development Red Carpet

If you’re a hardcore Arrested Development fan currently in the midst of your own personal “Final Countdown” to the Netflix launch then you’re probably aware that the Bluth Family & Co. held their premiere red carpet last night.
I’ve scrolled through the images at several very Google-able sources thus far, and it’s your pretty standard red carpet fare, which is to say the photos aren’t a whole lot different than the variety the flash takes at your run-of-the-mill sorority mixer. Except for the part where it’s the cast and crew of a revitalized Arrested Development and they aren’t all functioning blackouts, of course. But it’s still missing that something. That internet-loves-Arrested–Development SOMETHING.
Enter the official AD Twitter account, which has dedicated the last twenty-four hours to sharing images and news from the red carpet, with a little extra “GENE!,” if you know what I mean. Here’s the intro tweet to to get us warmed up. Pro tip: Read all the text in Ron Howard’s voice and prepare yourself to not recognize Annyong.
This is the story about a family and their live coverage from the @netflix premiere @chinesetheatres. #ADRedCarpet
Her? #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st… — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) April 30, 2013
@jeffreytambor and Jessica Walter were the first of the Bluths down the orange carpet. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
@arnettwill had a few illusions up his sleeve as he walked the red carpet. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
@mrtonyhale arrived in true mother boy fashion. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
Meanwhile, Alia Shawkat and Michael Cera showed some cousinly love at the premiere. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
And so the Bluth’s acted like a warm loving family for 5 minutes. They couldn’t get that reduced. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
Annyong! #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
All the Bluths were in attendance for the @netflix premiere of Arrested Development. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
Portia and @theellenshow arrived with their shirts inside out, because the brand is what you pay for. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
And so began the biggest viewing party for Arrested Development ever. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
“It’s me! I’m Oscar… Dot com” but it was not Oscar. It was in fact, @jeffreytambor. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
RT @mrtonyhale: AD Premiere with my moma!! twitter.com/MrTonyHale/sta… #ADRedCarpet
The @netflix premiere proved to be one of the Bluth families better premiere parties. #ADRedCarpet twitter.com/arresteddev/st…
Anybody else want Annyong to turn out ti be the next Donnie Yen?
I want to go on record saying that Mae Whitman is incredible. George Michael should have just sat his father down one good time. “Dad..yes, Ann. You might not get it now, but trust me, one day you will understand.”
Special thanks to Parenthood for making me reconsider that there is no girl out there worth a mayonegg
My reaction to that picture: yes please.