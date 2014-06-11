The Back Of Hillary Clinton’s Tour Bus Has Amazingly Self-Aware PSA Messaging

06.11.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Although Hillary Clinton still has not officially thrown her hat in the ring for the 2016 presidential election, she’s making it pretty damn obvious that things are headed that way with her Ready For Hillary campaign and newly christened grassroots tour bus. Since the bus tour launched late last week, people have started spotting it on the streets — and whether or not you care for Hillary Clinton and her politics, you have to admit that this is pretty amazing:

Appropriating your own meme for an anti texting and driving PSA? Not bad, Clinton. As much as I love Veep, it would be a frigid day in hell before Selena Meyer ever did anything this cool.

(Via @hunterw)

