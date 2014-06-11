The Back Of Hillary Clinton’s Tour Bus Has Amazingly Self-Aware PSA Messaging

Although Hillary Clinton still has not officially thrown her hat in the ring for the 2016 presidential election, she’s making it pretty damn obvious that things are headed that way with her Ready For Hillary campaign and newly christened grassroots tour bus. Since the bus tour launched late last week, people have started spotting it on the streets — and whether or not you care for Hillary Clinton and her politics, you have to admit that this is pretty amazing:
Appropriating your own meme for an anti texting and driving PSA? Not bad, Clinton. As much as I love Veep, it would be a frigid day in hell before Selena Meyer ever did anything this cool.
(Via @hunterw)
Or text while blind.
I seriously doubt that she has driven herself anywhere in the last 30 years. Bitch face has a bitch face.
It took me a good minute to realize the red strike through the T didn’t have any meaning and is a handle.
They also sell hot dogs.
But not to Bill. They don’t trust Bill with hot dogs.