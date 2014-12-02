The Bizarre Story Of How One Man’s Pasta Pass Kindness Turned Into A Scorching Internet Controversy

According to Tribe, who hails from Ogden, Utah, he read about the Pasta Pass on USA Today and decided to buy one, but like me and a million other people, he initially ran into a website that wouldn’t load and experienced the realization that it wasn’t going to happen. But with a little persistence, he somehow managed to purchase one and – bing, bang, boom – a UPS envelope showed up at his door and he had the green light to shove a billion carbs into his breadstick hole. Except, he said, he realized there was no way he could eat all that pasta, so he had a better idea – give the food to people who would appreciate it. This included friends, family and even homeless people.
In addition to the above video, Tribe created a website called Random Acts of Pasta, and he provided a very detailed record of how he used the Pasta Pass and the first names of the people he provided with free fettuccine alfredo. He even included funny little stories about some of his encounters, including that time he stopped at every Olive Garden he could find to get pasta for a birthday party…
I went to a gal’s birthday party down in Salt Lake and stopped at every single Olive Garden along the way. I was delayed at two of the locations and therefore, I was running pretty late. I received several text messages from some of the party goers asking if I was even coming. I lied and told them I got off work late or there was a bunch of traffic or some other stupid excuse and continued to hit up the OG’s. When I finally arrived, I walked in and said “Hey, I got you some pasta for your birthday. I didn’t know what you liked so I got you all of them.”
… or the time that he skipped out on work for a bit to finally find a homeless person he could feed:
I had wanted to take pasta to homeless people since the beginning, however, I rarely had time during the day because of work and at night I would sometimes drive around for hours looking for them, but I could never find any– they disappear at night. My boss happened to be out of the office on this particular day and so I decided to take a long lunch and cruise around until I found someone that could use a warm meal. After a brief search, I found one of the nicest dudes I had ever met. I asked him if he was hungry and then I returned to the car and came back with Olive Garden. The dude was incredibly grateful and offered to share the meal with me.
What’s important to note is that Tribe’s gimmick wasn’t just about feeding the homeless. It was more that he wanted to feed all sorts of random people while the Pasta Pass was good, but he also wanted to help people in need because he seems like a genuinely nice guy. However, headlines are a lot sexier when you make it seem like he was Gandhi with a garbage bag filled with antipasto, so Tribe’s story quickly became one of a hero with a heart of dough. Naturally, that raised plenty of eyebrows and made people wonder through their keyboards: “So this is an Olive Garden marketing stunt, right?”
For example, a redditor named “AnimalCrust” wrote that he works in the advertising world and he can smell “painfully obvious viral marketing” a mile away. He says that it all begins with Tribe’s YouTube account, which had no uploaded videos until this professional-looking debut effort showed up five days ago and made Tribe a viral star.
Look at the YouTube account. Besides sparse comments and random likes over the course of 3 years, its his first upload ever, and the guy has some very decent video skills. He’s mic’d up when he’s far away and approaching the homeless people, they paid for a generic/cheerful stock piano track, and every shot is perfectly framed to showcase the bag with the logo on it. This is exactly what you would get if you told a professional video team to make a home-made looking video. It’s especially obvious when they over compensate by filming everything at a 45 degree angle for no apparent reason.
My favorite part is when he holds the bags towards the homeless guy, then turns them directly to face the cameraman…
The video also links to a privately registered one page website, which looks just shitty enough to pass as an unprofessional website, but isn’t quite there. In the code you’ll find a very specific javascript tracking tool from a company called QuantCast, along with Google Analytics tracking. I’m not sure why a random guy that just wants to give homeless people pasta would go through great lengths to set up and design a website to document his kind gestures. From a marketing standpoint, the purpose of the site is to get more accurate information on visitors than what YouTube can provide. It’s designed to look like a boring dead end because they don’t care how long you spend on the page, as long as you visit it.
Its cool that Olive Garden helped out a few homeless people, but just realize that you’re being pandered to hard.
Soon after, others joined AnimalCrust’s crusade, as one man said they should raise money to buy Pasta Passes for homeless people, which would be awesome if the promotion hadn’t ended weeks ago, and another said that it was planned (by Olive Garden, apparently) for the video to be uploaded after the promotion ended so that there would be no copycats. It’s the perfect crime, really. Except, as some other Redditors pointed out, that whole thing about QuantCast and Google Analytics has less to do with “documenting his kind gestures” and more to do with Weebly using those services on all blogs. But then, that’s obviously a debate to be had by people who think that tracking traffic is the surest sign of a marketing conspiracy.
AnimalCrust updated his original claim with a news report that seemed a little too convenient. There’s no way a local news crew could have put together this kind of report on Tribe in just two days unless Olive Garden and Darden were pulling the strings beyond some random dude, right?
If OG really wanted this become some kind of viral sensation they wouldn’t have done it in Ogden freakin’ Utah.
/controversy
Just when I thought people may be running out of dumb shit to get outraged about, these pussies on Twitter shatter the glass ceiling.
Honestly if this is the most important thing for someone on the internet to do today? Kill yourself, you’re contributing to nothing in life at all. Jesus.
I say this as someone posting a comment on an uproxx story.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Pasta just makes me sooooo mad!!
Makes me sleepy. Sure is good though.
“This breaks my heart. It’s not a PR stunt. I genuinely wanted to do something nice for people and now everyone hates me.”
Welcome to the valley of dea…er the internet.
It’s not like he was filming himself and posting on his website to encourage others to do the same. This is clearly an example of “Guys! Guys! Look at me, I’m doing charitable works! Look at how charitable I am guys! Look at my website!” A truly charitable person would have just given the food away without all the attention.
its a tortillini wrapped in a raviolli wrapped in a calzone!
…of lies!
+1
I think these so called “conspiracy theorists” are working for OG! Would we be talking about this if they had just let this guy be? Huh? Would we?! THEY are the ones in on it and WE have been duped! SCANDAL!
THEIR N CAHOOTS WITH BIG BREADSTICK!!!!1!1!
….BIG BREADSTICK IS JUST A SHELL FOR THE IRISH!!!11
So… DJ T-Spin is kind of a dick.
I’m thinking DJ T-Spin is on the low end of holiday party bookings this season, and this is his new marketing scheme.
He gets hired for your party & spends the whole night spinin’ beats & berating you.
“Hey man, who hired me for this PR Firm’s holiday party?”
Twitter is the worst. Just end it.
Gahhh! Social media sucks. I mean, flame wars on Twitter? How about getting on, you know, a phone to get to the bottom of it? Oh, wait, so you can have the attention too? I want Twitter to die a quick death.
DJ T-Spin seems like an award winning douche nozzle. The only response anyone should have gave him was kind “get fucked”
Reddit and Twitter such a haven for sanctimonious little shits pretending to be woodrow and bernstien between gone wild fap sessions.
This will the be the defining news story of the early 21st century in another 80 years.
I was not expecting to spend 20 minutes reading about pasta, but here we are.
You should have seen my face when I finished writing this.
Honestly, I don’t know why people shit on Olive Garden (not here in the comments or in the story, just in general). It’s not gourmet or anything, but isn’t it better than just having another Applebees/Fridays/Chilis/Whatever that are all exactly the same? At least this chain is something a tad different.
This is giving the guys at Red Lobster some very intriguing ideas.
This is all incredibly fucking stupid.
Either way, did some homeless people get fed? Yup. Could this possibly inspire others to do the same? Yup. What if every PR campaign resulted in some good? I mean, Carl’s has some model lick a bacon burger and everyone is fine, while OG feeds some people and people claim “I’m being manipulated!” Cynical a-holes have lost the plot.
The problem with social media is that it gives everyone a voice.
DJ T-Spin recognizes himself as “Producer of hardcore, ambient, and electronica. DJ.” Due to that fact, I will have to side with Olive Garden on this one. DJ T-Spin, you are ordered to turn over your 4 Twitter followers to Olive Garden. Facebook court is now finished, so say we all.