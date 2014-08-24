The ‘Butterup’ Proves That You’ve Been Buttering Your Toast Wrong All These Years

It’s been a while since I’ve used real butter, so I can’t truly appreciate the greatness at work here. But for you classic butter users out there, I feel like your entire life is about to change. Say hello to The Stupendous Splendiferous ButterUp knife.

Instead of being forced to labor through cold butter with a boring ass butter knife and ruin your toast, the ButterUp features a grater built into the knife that will soften and prepare the golden deliciousness for optimal spreading.

The Kickstarter for the ButterUp quickly blew past its goals of $38,000 AUD (seeing as they’re in Sydney), netting over $240,000 and counting with nine days to go. A big reason is the amount of people opting to get the knife by Christmas or earlier, with the entire $60 option for a September release being sold out.

It’s pretty cool when there are actual useful items being promoted on Kickstarter. I was a little wary of the Potato Salad fundraiser and have always been a little sour on celebrities using the site to fund their silly independent films. That last bit is mostly out of jealousy as opposed to some noble stand, but I’m petty.

Check out the video for the knife below and always take time to back something if you truly like it. At least they seem to be ready to deliver the product.

(Via Kickstarter)