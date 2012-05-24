The Comprehensive Guide To The Best, Most Inspiring Commencement Speeches Of 2012

#Aaron Sorkin #Michelle Obama #James Franco
Senior Writer
05.24.12

When it comes to commencement speeches, too many colleges take the boring road and choose some random schlub that a group of 20-somethings has barely heard of, because the old farts calling the shots would love to hear what Fogey Johnson has to say about the old days. Hell, most colleges would be content to throw a dog on stage and feed it some peanut butter while playing Elmo’s speech from Vision Quest. But some universities nail the commencement speech thing every year, and it’s only fair that we get to sit in on them and get some inspiration, too.

I’ll admit, though, last year’s speeches were hard to top. Tom Hanks, Amy Poehler, Denzel Washington, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and many others came out and slapped our nation’s next wave of barely-employed dreamers in the face with ambition. But this year’s gaggle of grads weren’t shorted by any means, either.
On the following pages, I’ve put together a comprehensive collection of some of this year’s greatest, most inspiring commencement speeches from celebrities, politicians, sports figures and corporate geniuses – including Barack Obama, James Franco, Aaron Sorkin, Jane Lynch, Neil Gaiman and Lou Holtz – so you can click play, close your eyes and pretend that you weren’t painfully hungover at your own graduation.

























Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Sorkin#Michelle Obama#James Franco
TAGSaaron sorkinANGELA DAVISBARACK OBAMAbrian williamsCOLIN POWELLcommencement speechesCRAIG BARRETTERIC SCHMIDTEUGENE MIRMANira glassjames francoJAMES STEWARTJANE LYNCHKATIE COURICLEE CORSOLOU HOLTZMaria ShriverMichael Bloombergmichelle obamamitt romneyneil gaimanOPRAH WINFREYRALPH WINTERRUDY GIULIANISONIA SOTOMAYORTOM FRESTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP