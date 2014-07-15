‘The Coolest’ Is The $4.3 Million Proof That No Idea Is Too Simple For Kickstarter

One of the more annoying aspects of Facebook, among plenty of other things, is the autoplay video option that lets random clips in your newsfeed play whether you like it or not. The dumbest thing about this, other than the fact that you probably don’t care what that guy you kind of know through your friend’s friend thinks is funny, is that if you want to actually watch the video, you have to stop it, turn the volume on and restart it. It’s because of that annoyance that I’ve purposely ignored a video for something called The Coolest at least 10 times in the last week, despite the fact that I’m the kind of bro who’s always interested in the latest cooler technology.

It’s kind of hard to ignore the Coolest now, though, because it has become one of the most ridiculously successful Kickstarter campaigns in recent memory, as the idea of Portland inventor Ryan Grepper that needed a simple $50,000 to launch has earned over $4.3 million to date. And with 46 days still remaining on its campaign and more than 158,000 Facebook shares alone, it’s probably realistic that this thing can still tack on another million or 10.

It’s also probably noteworthy that the current funding campaign for the Coolest started on July 8, so it has only taken six days for this cooler idea to earn 87 times the original goal. In case you don’t have time to watch the above video, the idea for the Coolest is so amazingly simple that you’re going to kick yourself for not thinking of it first. It’s basically like that time that Homer Simpson designed a car, except you can keep booze in this. You know, legally.

If you enjoy reading Internet comments for insanity as much as I do, there’s plenty of hilarity in the 1,250 comments on this campaign, as there are people just piling on with additional ideas, just in case they eventually want to rent their Coolest out to a single family for some extra income. Only on the Internet does someone find incredible success selling an amazing product and people still want it to be more amazing.