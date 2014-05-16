The CW Is Still Stumped About A ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff

A few weeks ago, The CW tried to make “Bloodlines” happen. The short review of this backdoor pilot spinoff to Supernatural is: It f*cking sucked.
Fortunately The CW agreed, and axed it from its Fall lineup. But Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, insists that a new not-terrible spinoff is due any time now:
“We believe that there’s a real brand in Supernatural [sic] I’ve already spoken to the creator and the studio. They know that we want to develop once more next season, a Supernatural spinoff. What it is and what it isn’t is still in the air.”
To recap: Supernatural was a planned five-season show. Some time during its third season, it gained an ass-buttload of viewers, and its fourth season got crazy great ratings for the little network that could. So the show kept getting renewed even though its creator left and the writers who’d been on board since the beginning left, and (in my opinion) they ran out of ideas. Despite treading water for the last couple of years, it retains a core audience, much like Smallville did before it, and The CW is reluctant to give that up.
So they’re really trying to keep those viewers through the next thing. I suggest they try to actually make something new and interesting and not WEREWOLVES VS VAMPIRES! Supernatural is now in its ninth season, and despite every character being killed off at least once, it’s rich with lore and possibilities already established with fans years ago. There’s a comic. There’s an anime. You can spin off to other mediums but you can’t figure out a second tv show?
Why not a prequel based on the comic that centers around a young John Winchester? I bet Matt Cohen would be fine with that. Why not a prequel with Bobby and Rufus? What about a Men of Letters spinoff? And if setting a show in the past is too much work, you could just make a show about Gabriel. Just bring Gabriel back and the whole thing’s about him screwing around with people’s heads. You can call it Inappropriately Touched By An Angel.
Or, here’s a radical thought: Maybe introduce some female characters that you don’t spend an hour each week calling crazy b*tches. I know that might be a stretch for the show, which is not very good at hiding its misogyny. Perhaps a way to make up for that is to have a lady hunter show that’s comparable in quality. Also: people love Felicia Day as Charlie, and as far as I know she’s not dead yet. (Is she still in Oz? Remember how they made Oz a place? SEE HOW MUCH STUFF IS ALREADY IN THE SHOW THAT YOU CAN USE?!) A strong case could also be made for a Sheriff Jody show.
What I’m saying here over and over again is that The CW seems pretty desperate, maybe so desperate they’re not thinking clearly. According to Pedowitz, this has been Supernatural‘s biggest season in four years. I blame Tumblr. Tumblr and Netflix. Together they’re going to help the network beat this dead horse until it’s beyond resurrection.
And when the horse is resurrected the Winchester’s will hunt that.
I love almost every idea you just threw out there except for the Oz thing *mimics fingers as gun pointing at head* but I just don’t see any possibility that doesn’t involve young, sexy supernatural beings. Because, The CW.
I don’t think there’s anything inherently misogynistic about calling someone a crazy bitch. I don’t scream sexism when someone refers to a male as a crazy dick. But whatever, keep calling the show designed from the ground up to cater to girls sexist.
A lady hunter, that kills vampires and werewolves and other creatures of the night… maybe falls in love with one of the creatures that turns out to be good and helps her… nah that will never work.
How about Supernatural Happy Endings? It’s literally the same show as Happy Endings but now Alex can talk to puppies. Just puppies no full grown dogs(hence the tragic element)
The CW does know how to cast women and men who are easily as pretty as women. Have faith.
A Supernatural spin-off? Isn’t that basically everything after season 5?
A prequel with the father or someone else is their best bet. Maybe even in the wild west. Whatever it is needs to be set before the angels and demons stuff got all end-of-the-world to have a chance. Remember when demons were just a whisper on that show and angels were basically unicorns?
Prequels are terrible ideas, period. Ending this argument right here and now: Star Wars 1-3. Just build on what has already gone and stop trying to be clever and rewrite history for cheap pops.
As you mentioned, there are plenty of other interesting characters and ideas, and you can bring them together for nostalgia filled shows for the easy ratings bump.
“Supernatural Homeboys in Outer Space.”
Make it so.
Just do a whole heaven and hell show with cas/Gabriel and Crowley. It’ll take introducing a new non-biblical monster/villain to take them out of the mix, but c’mon!
You make valid points. I’m one of those people who stuck with it when it went from good to bad to really bad… hoping to see some resemblance of when it was great.
Like putting your favorite old pet to sleep… it’s time for a mercy kill. No offspring. No regrets.
I’ve found this season and last season better than the previous two. Shit, I’d love a spin off with John Winchester and his obsession over trying to kill something that (at that point in time) was seemingly unkillable. It’d still use the whole revenge for a dead female jumping off point, but whatever. A spin-off featuring Samuel Colt and hunters in the Old West would also be rad.
Or how about let this thing die semi gracefully. Honestly it’s time to pull out the salt and matches. Learn from X-Files, people say they want more, but what they really need is to move on.
I’m sure there’s a stack of un-produced “genre” pilots sitting on someone’s desk at the CW right now. Be brave. MOVE ON.
Charlie is the worst. Just awful.