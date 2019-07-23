‘The Daily Show’ Asks ‘What Happened To Lindsey Graham?’ By Dredging Up Some Old Footage Of Him Trashing Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may now be one of President Donald Trump’s biggest enablers — behind only, say, Mitch McConnell — but it hasn’t always been that way. In fact, in case you’ve forgotten, during the 2016 presidential primaries, Graham was an outspoken detractor of the former Celebrity Apprentice host, and he did not sugarcoat his feelings when it came to Trump.

Case in point: The Daily Show recently dredged up an old throwback clip of an interview with Graham on March 23, 2016, just about seven months shy of Election Day. At the time, Graham was throwing his support behind Ted Cruz. When asked by host Trevor Noah what about Cruz appealed to him, the then-close personal friend of John McCain turned his vitriol towards the outlier candidate.

“Uh, that he’s not Trump,” Graham deadpanned. “If Donald Trump carries the banner of my party, I think it taints conservatism for generations to come,” the Senator accurately predicted. “I think his campaign is opportunistic, race-baiting, religious bigotry, xenophobia … other than that, he’d be a good nominee,” he quipped.

