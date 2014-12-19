The Future Is Now Because NASA Just Emailed A Wrench Into Space

#3D Printing #NASA
News & Culture Writer
12.19.14 3 Comments

Quick to shun the artists formerly known as the NASA student volunteers who performed their own rendition of Megan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” NASA just did something futuristic and supremely more awesome. Commander Barry Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS) required a wrench for an unspecified task. Instead of including one on the next supply launch, NASA emailed Wilmore the requested tool.

According to Wired, this is the “first time an object has been designed on Earth and then transmitted to space for manufacture.”

Made In Space, the California company that designed the 3D printer aboard the ISS, overheard Wilmore mentioning the need for a ratcheting socket wrench and decided to create one. Previously, if an astronaut needed a specific tool it would have to be flown up on the next mission to the ISS, which could take months.

This isn’t the first 3D printed object made in space, but it is the first created to meet the needs of an astronaut. In November astronauts aboard the ISS printed a replacement part for the recently installed 3D printer. A total of 21 objects have now been printed in space, all of which will be brought back to Earth for testing.

There are no details on what the previous 21 objects are, but my money is on at least one sex toy. A 3D PRINTED, DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR USE IN SPACE SEX TOY. The future is nigh, my friends, and there is nothing we can do to stop what’s coming. [insert snare roll and cymbal crash]

Source: Wired

Around The Web

TOPICS#3D Printing#NASA
TAGS3D printingBarry WilmoreINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONNASAwrench

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP