The Hibernator Is The 8,000-Calorie Breakfast That Comes With A Health Waiver

There’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to be out of breath just reading this. If someone told you that a small café is making news because it is serving up an 8,000-calorie breakfast challenge to its customers, you’d probably assume that it was located somewhere in America’s heartland, or possibly Florida, depending on the county. But you’d be wrong. Instead, our fascination with gluttony is being tested by our friends across the pond at the Bear Grills Café in Congleton, which is apparently south of Manchester. The meal is called “The Hibernator,” and it is way more than any human being should ever attempt to handle for the first meal of the day.

Still, according to the restaurant’s owner, Mark Winder, that hasn’t stopped locals from coming in and shelling out £19.95 to give it the old college try for the grand prize of £100. Unsurprisingly, nobody has been able to conquer this incredible meal.

Owner of the cafe Mark Winder said: ‘Younger guys come in, and it is all men who have tried the challenge, and they look at the ingredients up on the board and say: ‘I am going to smash that. ‘But then they see it come out on the big platter all heaped high and start to cry on the phone to their friends. They give up after about twenty minutes.’ (Via Metro UK)

According to a Tweet from Bear Grills (a wonderful name, by the way), the café’s record against customers trying to devour the Hibernator currently stands at 22-0. That’s a hell of a breakfast, right?

As you can see in the banner image that features the uncooked Hibernator, this breakfast includes eight eggs (four fried and a four-egg cheese omelet), eight sausages, eight pieces of bacon (real bacon and not that crappy, thin nonsense), four pieces of toast, four waffles, four pieces fried bread, four of something else called black puddings, and then some mushrooms, beans and tomatoes, as well as four hash brown patties and some french fries, because f*ck it, dude. You’ve already come this far, so you might as well just have some fries with this breakfast anyway. The cooked result?

Oh, and I should probably mention that if the food doesn’t already seem like too much, part of the meal is also a 32-ounce strawberry milkshake that looks like it’s the size of an adult’s forearm. If, by any chance, you still think this is no big deal, check out this video from Totally Flabbergasted that shows one man’s attempt to win. Spoiler alert: Not even close.

Maybe our paths will cross one day, Bear Grills Café. It might be time for me to start training.