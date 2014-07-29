The Infuriating Ninja Turtles Nitpicking Continues With Everything Wrong With ‘TMNT’

Yeah, I know, we already posted an Everything Wrong With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video — TMNT is actually a different movie, specifically the CGI cartoon from the mid-2000s. I actually liked TMNT quite a bit. I mean, sure, the plot is junk, but it sort of seems to exist in the same continuity as the 90s live action movies, and it has a pretty rad Raphael/Leonardo fight.
Still, there’s more than enough issues with the movie to fill out a CinemaSins video. Check it out below…
Is it too late to just continue this animated series and scrap the whole Michael Bay thing?
Via CinemaSins
Anybody play the old TMNT roleplaying game? Definitely my favorite non-DnD system…. Good times.
……….. man really cleared the room there.
Haha. I’ve never played it, but it looks pretty cool. I was too young to really understand what a role playing game was. I made my own pen and paper game to play with the toys which I still have the rules for.
*raises hand*
I played that. Like, a lot.
me too, it was a lot easier to get into than D&D
The Palladium system? Those games all had great concepts, but the best game mechanics of 1973.
I really hate the everything wrong series, it more observation and taste that the guy who made it thinks is wrong with it, and not actual things that are wrong with it.
Everything wrong is everything wrong with film criticism.
I used to think that they were funny but then the videos got progressively longer/nitpicky. Like the thing about “the colors in the flashback” and “the breaking necklace” thing. It’s not funny.
But I agree on the point that people pointing out everything wrong with a film undermines the entire point of going to a movie. Movies are not real, either get over it or don’t ever consume any media ever.
My problem is that he’s not funny. He uses the “example 1 is because of example 1” joke over and over and over again. Come on bro, get some new material or just stop doing these videos. And 14 minutes? That’s way too long for a video that just points out stupid things in a movie.
THE FIRST FUCKING SIN ISN’T EVEN A SIN! Fuck this guy.
Guys… The videos are jokes.
Raphael is an overrated chump. Right up there with Wolverine, The Joker, and Draco Malfoy.