The Infuriating Ninja Turtles Nitpicking Continues With Everything Wrong With ‘TMNT’

Yeah, I know, we already posted an Everything Wrong With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video — TMNT is actually a different movie, specifically the CGI cartoon from the mid-2000s. I actually liked TMNT quite a bit. I mean, sure, the plot is junk, but it sort of seems to exist in the same continuity as the 90s live action movies, and it has a pretty rad Raphael/Leonardo fight.

Still, there’s more than enough issues with the movie to fill out a CinemaSins video. Check it out below…

Is it too late to just continue this animated series and scrap the whole Michael Bay thing?

Via CinemaSins