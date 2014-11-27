The Mayor Of Seattle Pardoned A ‘Tofurky’ For Thanksgiving, Of Course

In case anyone needed a reminder that there are still lots of hipsters in Seattle, Seattle’s Mayor Ed Murray pardoned a “Tofurky” this year. Hokey joke aside, it’s for a good cause. The mayor has challenged each of Seattle’s City Council offices to a food drive, and whoever collects the most nonperishable food items by December 12th gets doughnuts delivered to them by the losing team. Gluten-free vegan doughnuts using only natural sweeteners, I would have to assume.

From the Seattle Office of the Mayor:

“I, Mayor Murray, pardon Braeburn the Tofurky,” the mayor proclaimed in the atrium of Seattle City Hall. Braeburn the Tofurky will live out its natural life at the Rainier Valley Food Bank, the beneficiary of the food drive between Seattle City Council and the Mayor’s Office. Braeburn will be joined by his understudy, Honeycrisp.

Sadly absent were Mayor Murray’s teenage daughters to look bored and annoyed while their dad pardoned the Tofurky. (J/K you guys, I don’t know if he even has teenage daughters.)

