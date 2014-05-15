The Next Project From The Director Of ‘Drive’ Is A Horror Movie About Drinking Corpse Water

After the, uh, mixed (yeah, we’ll be generous and say mixed) success of Only God Forgives, Nicolas Winding Refn, the Danish director of Drive, is taking a slightly more conventional route with his next film The Bringing.
The movie is based on the real-life horror story of Elisa Lam, who mysteriously wound up dead in the water holding tank at Los Angeles’ Cecil Hotel, which lead to a lot of guests at the hotel drinking corpse consommé for days before she was found. The Cecil Hotel has also been home to numerous suicides and not one, but two serial killers. So, it sounds like the movie will taking the “it’s GHOSTS that got poor Elisa Lam” approach. Elisa Lam will be played by Ryan Gosling of course.
Full disclosure, I’m mostly reporting this story because I wrote about this story last year in an article that got around 2 million page views, so there’s some small chance Nicholas Winding Refn got the idea for his next movie from my dumb ass. Hey Nicolas, I’ve got plenty more gross stories if you need any more inspiration.
Refn seems to be fine when he has a story from an outside source to work with (i.e. “Drive”). When left to his own devices to do both script and direction, as was the case with “Only God Forgives”, things go off the rails mighty fast. Good God, that movie was fucking ridiculous.
It looked cool though. It’s one of those movies that you put on silent and let it play while you do something else.
I remember this movie when it was called “Dark Water” and I was disappointed in Jennifer Connelly for being involved with it.
Although you spelled “consomme” correctly in the Cracked article.
:D
PFFF.
Whoops, spell check f–ked me and I didn’t notice.
Am I the only person who thought Drive was fucking awful as well? It was the most awkward and uncomfortable I’ve ever been watching a movie (and I saw Gosling’s other Tour de Awkward “Lars and the Real Girl”). Every shot in that movie lingers for about 20 seconds too long. It was even more awkward than Twilight for fuck’s sake.
Sample dialogue:
Lady: “Hey……………………………………………………………………………………………”
Baby Goose: “………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….Hey”
If you shorten all the pauses to actual human length, the movie’s only about 20 minutes long.