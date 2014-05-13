The Only Legitimately Terrifying Prank You’ll See This Year Involves A Killer Klown

I’m at the point where unless I see evidence to the contrary, I think every prank video is a fake. THANKS OBAMA (and Kimmel). But even if the pissed-pants participants in DmPranksProductions’s “Killer Clown Scare Prank!” were aware they were being filmed, I don’t care, because AHHHHHHHHHHH DEATH TO ALL CLOWNS. Can’t sleep, clown will smash me. Can’t sleep, clown will smash me.

(Also, don’t try this video at home. You’ll probably end up getting shot.)