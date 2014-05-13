The Only Legitimately Terrifying Prank You’ll See This Year Involves A Killer Klown

#Pranks
05.13.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

I’m at the point where unless I see evidence to the contrary, I think every prank video is a fake. THANKS OBAMA (and Kimmel). But even if the pissed-pants participants in DmPranksProductions’s “Killer Clown Scare Prank!” were aware they were being filmed, I don’t care, because AHHHHHHHHHHH DEATH TO ALL CLOWNS. Can’t sleep, clown will smash me. Can’t sleep, clown will smash me.

(Also, don’t try this video at home. You’ll probably end up getting shot.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pranks
TAGSCAN'T SLEEP CLOWNS WILL EAT MEclownsPRANKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP