After its launch was immediately dragged on social media thanks in no small part to choosing the same name as a white supremacist website, Peter Thiel’s The Right Stuff dating app is already losing users by the droves just 12 weeks after its launch. The app, which features Kayleigh McEnany’s sister as the face of the company, struggled out of the gate with attracting right-wing users looking for love. The few that did sign up seemingly hate the experience and have left a series of harsh reviews.

Via The Daily Beast:

“I downloaded this app more than two months ago, even got sent a package from them to become an ambassador, and STILL have not been accepted onto the app. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable,” read one review posted on Dec. 19. Another person blasted the invite-only business model. “How can someone in a heavily liberal area get an invite… Most people around this area wouldn’t download this app, much less send an invite,” this user wrote. “Rather dumb.”

As of this writing, the app still isn’t available on Google Play, but it doesn’t seem like that will help considering iPhone users are not thrilled with The Right Stuff. The app has a 2.5 star rating, and it’s already got a bad reputation with its key demographic: congressional staffers.

“I mean, I don’t know anyone on the app. Don’t think it’s going great,” a staffer told The Daily Beast. The anonymous GOP aide thinks it was a “mistake” to launch the service in the D.C. market “especially with a Democrat administration.”

