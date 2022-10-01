Just in time for Donald Trump’s Twitter clone to hit still more bad times, here’s “The Right Stuff.” No, not the longtime neo-Nazi site of the same name. It’s the conservative dating app — founded by Trump aide John McEntee, funded by right wing venture capitalist Peter Thiel — that was threatened earlier this year. Expected to bow last summer, it instead landed in early fall, complete with a new ad. Alas, if anyone involved in the new app thought they could escape social media mockery, they were wrong.

The new conservative dating app funded by Peter Thiel called, ‘The Right Stuff’ has now launched, and women describe what they are looking for in a man: “I like the Alpha-Male vibe.” pic.twitter.com/4yEGFQCUtG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 30, 2022

The spot features a variety of women in talking about what they’re looking for in a man (not a woman, of course). “They just have to be a conservative,” one says, revealing a fairly low bar. Another says she likes “the alpha-male vibe.” On the subject of why they want to date conservatives, one woman says that rightwingers “know how to treat a woman,” while another says they have “better manners.” “I like that they understand their role in the relationship as a man,” yet another says, which seems like a pretty dog-whistle-y statement.

It didn’t take long for people to make parodies of the ad, juxtaposing some of the women’s responses with unflattering images of actual GOP men.

The new conservative dating app called, ‘The Right Stuff’ has now launched. Check it out… pic.twitter.com/4YEBNvJtDd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 1, 2022

The Right Stuff: Where hate meets love.❤️ pic.twitter.com/4F12yUAKmC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2022

Some people even signed up for accounts, only to be wowed by some of the prompts.

I am currently signing up for The Right Stuff and they ask you to choose “prompts” or conversation starters and one of the suggested topics is…I swear to God… “January 6th Was…” https://t.co/qobPr5dCbY pic.twitter.com/hww9BTQQ08 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 30, 2022

Those prompts received some jokey responses.

pic.twitter.com/eqnueUyrZf — Straight-Up Not Having a Good Time (@SAFandthecity) September 30, 2022

Wait until their masculine conservative says "When I want your opinion, I'll ask for it." Calls you every day at noon to ask "What's for supper?" And tells you how his Mother did it. — MS Fisher (@Iwillnotfall) September 30, 2022

The app’s female-centric ad also reminded people that today’s GOP is not exactly pro-women.

I’m assuming that if you’re a woman on The Right Stuff dating app, you must be a subservient broodmare whose entire purpose is to shut up, clean up, make dinner, look pretty, raise children and keep your man happy. Goddamn, I’ve never been happier in my gayness. — Simply H (@hrox901) October 1, 2022

Others advised people to definitely not start joke accounts.

It would totally wrong for people to make a bunch of fake profiles on the new conservative dating app ‘The Right Stuff’. Please don’t do that. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) October 1, 2022

There were also plenty of miscellaneous jokes.

why is the conservative dating app called The Right Stuff and not Jhate — Matt 🎃swalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 1, 2022

Conservatives have a dating app called The Right Stuff. It’s got only a couple of options:

✅man looking to rape woman in red state

✅woman wishing to be subjugated

✅Must have proof of Klan and/or Nazi membership

✅if black please, download separate plug in — 🇬🇱🇺🇸⚓️FRO🌊🏳️‍🌈✊🏽 (@FROzenLiberal) October 1, 2022

The Right Stuff -bc if you’re a guy who was gullible enough to fall for:

-trickle-down economics

-Iraqi WMDs

-Palin

-Birtherism

-racist reality TV clowns

-building a nation-wide wall

-the virus will just go away

-the 2020 election was stolen

…have we got a “dating site” for you! — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 30, 2022

The ad had one person wondering why right wingers mock leftists for safe spaces, when that’s what this app (and Truth Social, and Gab, and Fox News, etc.) is.

https://twitter.com/JUNlPER/status/1575878251813011457