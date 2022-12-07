Joe Rogan took a break — at least temporarily — from weighing in on abortion, politics, fentanyl in Halloween candy, and various other topics on which he has proven to have no expertise to talk about something that’s slightly more in his wheelhouse: steroids.

As Mediaite reports, Rogan chatted with Derek — just Derek — the YouTuber behind the popular fitness channel More Plates More Dates, and at some point the conversation inevitably turned to gym candy. “Does the Rock say he’s clean?,” Rogan wanted to know of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who the podcaster described as having a “preposterous physique.”

“He has implied it pretty heavily, but he also doesn’t end up in scenarios where he gets asked point blank,” was Derek’s reply, which seemed to annoy Rogan: “The Rock should come clean right now…. There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is at 50?” (Rogan, it should be noted, is 55.)

Rogan then had his producer bring up some photos of The Rock so that he and Derek could study and comment on them, which was only slightly awkward. Finally, and ironically, Rogan — a king of misinformation — declared that: “There’s a responsibility that you have to people that are listening to you. And if you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility that you have to people that are listening to you. And I think you have to be honest. Which is why I’m honest about it.”

