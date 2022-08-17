Joe Rogan has once again proven that he is not messing around when it comes to defending abortion rights. While the controversial podcaster has sided with Republicans so many times that he’s had to shoot down theories that he’s a “secret conservative,” Rogan significantly deviates from conservatives when it comes to the topic of abortion.

During a heated discussion with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, Rogan completely shut down the right-wing satirist’s talking points when Dillon attempted to defend forcing rape victims to give birth, which Rogan opposed.

“There’s also women who have been raped, who should not have to f*cking carry some rapist’s baby,” the podcaster said.

“I’m not gonna argue with you on that point,” Dillon said before doing just that. “But I will say there are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now and are pro-life and they go around speaking, talking about how ‘I had a right to live’ and they will go out there and make an argument, a pro-life case. And they’re a rape — They’re born of a rape.”

Rogan, who has a 14-year-old daughter, was not having any of it. Via Mediaite:

“Like you don’t have the right to tell my 14 -year-old daughter, she has to carry her rapist’s baby. You understand that?” Rogan pushed. Dillon began to argue back before being cut off mid-sentence, “To look that woman in the eye who was born of a rape-” “Do you understand that?” Rogan repeated, “That’s a 14-year-old child? If you — a 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?” “I don’t think two wrongs make a right. I don’t think we — don’t think murder is an answer to — I don’t think murder fixes a rape,” Dillon concluded.

Again, this isn’t the first time that Rogan has used his sizable platform to defend abortion. Last month, he dressed from head-to-toe as a Founding Father and blasted the Christian right for taking away women’s rights. Clearly, he’s not backing down.

(Via Mediaite)