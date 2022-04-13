After former Vice President Mike Pence told a college crowd that he’d love and accept one of his own children coming out as gay, The View‘s Sunny Hostin pulled out all of the receipts to prove why she thinks Pence is lying. As his historically shaky relationship with Trump continues to deteriorate, Pence has been eyeing a run for the top of the Republican ticket, and Hostin feels this latest move is just another example of the former veep telling people what they want to hear even if he doesn’t believe it himself.

After being asked how he’d respond to his child coming out, Pence said, “I’d look him in the eye and tell him ‘I love you,’ before launching into the importance of everyone respecting each other’s views to unite the nation. “We live in a pluralistic society, and the way we go forward, and the way we come together as a country united, I believe, is when we respect your right to believe, and my right to believe what we believe.”

Hostin wasn’t buying it. “Words are meaningless when your actions say differently, right?” she said before dropping the receipts.

Sunny pulls all the receipts on Mike Pence detailing his unconstitutional record with the LGBT+ community 🌈#TheView pic.twitter.com/299BrnYX9u — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) April 13, 2022

Via The Wrap:

“In 2000, he said during his congressional campaign that Congress should oppose any effort to put gay and lesbian relationships on an equal legal status with heterosexual marriage,” she began listing. “Let me continue. In 2004, Mike Pence co-sponsored a proposed amendment to the US Constitution that would define marriage as solely between one man and one woman. In 2007, he voted against the employment non-discrimination act. In 2010, he voted against the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell repeal. In 2015, he signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act … .”

Had Joy Behar, who’s filling in for Whoopi Goldberg, not stepped in, Hostin would’ve kept going. She came loaded for bear today, and that bear’s name was Mike Pence.

(Via The Wrap)