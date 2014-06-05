‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ Has A Release Date And A Monster Blood-Soaked Trailer

Wondering when you’re going to get to play the next beautiful blood and boob-filled entry in the Witcher series? Well, Witcher developer CD Projekt RED just announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will hit PC, Xbox One & PS4 on February 24, 2015.
They also dropped a new trailer, and holy sh*t, the game’s looking impressive — badass monsters, incredible terrain and is that some actual use of color? Ooo-la-lah. Check out the trailer below…
Man, the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One sure is going to be something! I mean, look at all these great games coming out in 2015! Wait, what’s that? The Xbox One and PS3 already came out? In 2013? Huh.
