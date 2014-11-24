This Commuter Obsessively Documented The Same Driver Running Red Lights For Over Six Months

There are few things in life more universally frustrating than inconsiderate drivers. People who either think the rules don’t apply to them or are just too self absorbed to realize that other people exist. But what would you do if, nearly every day, you saw the same driver brazenly and recklessly ignoring basic traffic laws, putting other motorists in danger — for over two entire years?
That’s a difficult question to answer, as it would make most peoples’ blood boil. Honk and give a shake of the fist to the driver whenever they pass you? Make a log of the occurring incidents and call the police with the offending driver’s license plate number? Follow them to their destination and leave a pissy note on their car? Go full-on Michael Douglas in Falling Down? (Note: that would probably be my choice. I’M THE BAD GUY, MOTHERF*CKER?)
Well, one Kalamazoo, Michigan driver decided on a different solution. After nearly two years of seeing the same driver running red lights, they decided to document the bad driving with a dash cam, compiling every instance into a nearly twenty-three minute long epic YouTube shaming of instances ranging over months — from April 2014 to November 2014. The YouTube description reads:
Video collage of a driver who runs red lights, uses left turn lanes at intersections to go straight and cut off advancing traffic, and uses the left turn lane to pass moving traffic. This has been going on for over 2 years now.
Crazy? Well yeah, a little bit. But again, you can’t question the mental state of someone tormented by the same jerkass driver for over two years. What really takes it to next-level psychopath though is the amount of effort that was put into even the soundtrack of the video. Can’t have a good obsessive YouTube shaming video without a good soundtrack, obviously.
I do that all the time, people don’t know how to drive the speed limit and I refuse to get stuck behind someone due to their inability to drive a normal speed.
Then you too are a dick!
Yeah, what @Marquette_g said — you’re a dick. And all the asshattery this guy is doing doesn’t get him very far if the minivan with the dash-cam can catch his multiple dangerous stunts. Too bad Kalamazoo can’t afford cops.
It’s either that or drive up someone’s ass so they move faster. I figure that’s the lesser of the two dick things to do. Lol
@kazzy Or you could be patient like an adult and calmly wait for a passing opportunity. You know, instead of risking serious injury to yourself, other drivers, maybe even kids in car seats. But I understand you getting to your destination a few minutes sooner is VITAL and worth potentially killing or injuring someone and causing them massive healthcare bills.
In conclusion, eat a bowl of dicks.
@Kazzy
Or you could follow the rules of the road, be a considerate citizen, and get to your destination 2 minutes later.
Or you could totally not be a dick, and arrive at your destination at pretty much the same time as you otherwise would. By doing this you’ll maybe make up a minute or two on half-hour commute. So by telling every other person on the road, that those two minutes are worth being a dick to hundreds of people a day, you just need to accept that you are a dick. You might even want to wear some kind of penis-themed headwear just so we all know.
You drive in the breakdown lane during traffic jams, don’t you?
Amazing how on the internet where everyone has a place they can go and be accepted even asshole drivers get shown the door.
@mikeybot I don’t do that actually, so maybe I’m not as much as a dick as everyone thinks. Lol. I just don’t think I should have to drive 35 in a 50 cause people aren’t comfortable driving the speed limit. Whatever though. Too each his own I guess.
also you guys and girls can show me the door all you want, I ain’t going anywhere, I like this site. :-)
I know this is a crazy wish, but maybe…just maybe…the immediate response of “what a fucking moron” by multiple readers of website you profess to enjoy might wake you up. Driving like a shithead doesn’t make you anything other than a shithead, nothing more or less.
im on your side. in CA theres so many stupid drivers. dont even act like they know whats happening. not gonna be late to stuff just cause some idiot doesn’t know how to drive normally. not saying im blowing past people or cutting them off, but i will definitely get around someone and let them know theyre driving like an idiot! i think theyre the more dangerous drivers; clueless people not paying attention.
That’s just because your mother was a crack whore and your father was a child molester, Kazzy. if your family didn’t suck dick (professionally for your mom, as a hobby for your dad) you would not be such a cocksucker. At least when you kill yourself, no one will be sad.
Good to know you’re an asshat too! The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem.
I have road rage on my toilet. I want to murder this fucker. If i dealt with this on a daily basis i dure as shit would pull my work van out and block his ass from being able to do it. I’ve done it in the past on the highway in traffic with the side pull offs. Fuck you, you have to wait too.
Can’t wait to see Channel 2 in Kalamazoo (that’s got to be a channel, right?) knock on this guy’s door for an explanation.
Put the URL on a sticky note and slap it to his windshield.
Reminds me of my commute to work in Arizona. I’ve seen a traffic cop about 5 times in 7 years of taking the same route. Right around the Intel plant, it’s like NASCAR with cars cutting over 3 lanes of traffic, people going 75mph to get to the turn lane into Intel.
But around here, we all know that the traffic cops only come out on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for that DUI $$$. Seriously, you can get away with ANYTHING driving during the day time in AZ.
I’m seeing a new reality TV series: Asshole Driver Intervention.
Cops don’t do a damn thing about guys like this.
They’re too busy murdering teenagers, cameramen, and innocent bystanders, and tasing handcuffed civilians.
Typical Michigan drivers.
I’m all for road rage at bad drivers, but even I’m having trouble understanding the anger here. He doesn’t slow anyone down. If someone makes a quick, albeit stupid move but doesn’t slow you down, who gives a f? Unrelated: Kalamazoo sounds crazy fun.
Maybe you should actually watch the video–it’s long I know, butYou’re completely wrong. He almost causes several wrecks, and he does slow people down several times (you know, the ones actually using the turn lane to turn…).
If you were to actually watch the video, you’d see several instances of him slowing people down and nearly causing accidents. Yes, most times he gets through cleanly, but the reason this kind of behavior isn’t legal is because it’s only clean if the person being imposed upon (the person being cut-off) allows the imposition, and that’s not guaranteed.
Jeez, what an asshole. Hope he gets his license permanently revoked. And a couple kicks in the balls for good measure.
Oh, and Stacey, the music in the video is clearly coming from the stereo in the uploader’s car. No special effort was exerted for its inclusion.
I read that as “computer” and thought the traffic cam itself had become self aware and devoted its existence to obsessing over this guy. Like Kubrick directing a Dean Koontz adaptation.
Reality is always such a let down.
I wouldn’t be surprised if both of these guys worked at the same plant. That’s why he sees him everyday.
What is the purpose of doing this? It isn’t his job to monitor other drivers. If they don’t have enough police then put one of those red light cams or something, but otherwise find something more worthwhile to complain about like our current economic crisis. Sorry but if I have some place to be fast I will do what is necessary, even speed or run lights, to get there. Not to mention stop and go is more wear and tear on your brakes and a waste of gas! Sorry my opinion. Again let the lazy authorities handle it. It is not your place to worry about it.
Call the police???
I see this shit all the time. Michigan drivers really do suck. Driving the wrong way in traffic for short distances, turning left on boulevards with signage clearly marked(we have turnarounds known as “Michigan Lefts”), and don’t get me started about feeding expressway traffic into a roundabout. What really pisses me off is when assholes won’t walk 100 feet to a crosswalk. They just stand in the left turn lane to wait for traffic to clear. The closer you get to Detroit the worse it is. I should also note that getting right on my ass to try to speed me up will trigger my “slow down 10 mph to piss you off more” response or for me to determine the speed of the driver next to me and match it. They should really require follow up road tests around here.