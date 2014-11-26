Look At This Amazing Custom ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee Table, Complete With A Map Of Westeros

Earlier this year a couple — known on Reddit as @spikeplaysfood and @erinnnnx –decided to add a little character to their living room. To do so, the duo produced a pretty rad coffee table that reflects their mutual love of Game of Thrones. What’s even more impressive is the entire project cost under $200. From Reddit:

[Here] is a basic cost breakdown; Epoxy Resin (1 gal) – $70 Poster Printout (Kinkos) – $55 Rustic Hardware – $50 Random stuff from Home Depot – ~$25 Everything else I got for free or already had; the table I already had, wood pallet for the shelf, all the power tools, etc.

Some of the items — including the table, pallets and adhesive — were obtained for free but that’s not to downplay the ingenuity involved in creating this one-of-a-kind piece of furniture. They went on to explain how they created the Westeros map:

I created a Photoshop canvas the size of the table (minus an inch on each side so the edge of the wood could show) and cropped the image just so that one continent would fit. I had to move a couple labels/names on the map so they wouldn’t be cut off, and took it to my local Kinkos to be printed on a plain/matte card stock. The first test print was terrible, the background was mostly black, it was just the way the ink set on the paper from their printer. To account for the way the printer read/printed color, I brightened the background a LOT and increased the saturation of the land just slightly. After about 4-5 test prints I was finally happy and got a full print out. The Modge Podge we used secured the poster to the table and made sure there were no air pockets that would affect the epoxy seal layer. We picked that up from Michaels (or any craft store really).

This coffee table has many uses, including a Game of Thrones version of the game Risk!

If this ain’t cool enough, the couple posted instructions online for other like-minded fans to create their own.

(Source: Reddit/DailyDot/Imgur)