This Guy’s Cheating Girlfriend Wanted To Get Back With Him. He Replied With Memes.

#Memes
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.05.14 78 Comments

“Bobby Light,” a.k.a. Twitter user @KaneZipperman, is kind of a dick. But his girlfriend cheated on him, so she’s even more of a dick, so his dickishness is slightly justified here. (Let’s see how many more times I can say “dick.”) She apologized for getting some on the side, but he was having none of it. Every time she texted him to say “do you still like me?” or “I still like you,” he replied with a meme or quip.

Have a look.

The lesson here is: 2014 is a dick.

Via @KaneZipperman

TOPICS#Memes
