Man Who Got His Testicles Stuck In A Lawn Chair While Drinking In The Shower Has The Diagram To Prove It

#Reddit
11.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

There is not much that can comically enhance this latest gem from Reddit’s hallowed TIFU (Today I F*cked Up) section, so without further ado . . .

After hearing from a friend that sitting in the shower was the best thing ever, I decided to take it to the next level. I brought one of those green plastic patio chairs in the shower with me, accompanied by a good showerbeer. After relaxing for a good 15 minutes, the plastic chair became flexible enough to warp, allowing my testicles to slip through the slots on the seat. I was initially unaware of this, and began to stand up to turn off the shower, and the chair, fastened to my testicles, prevented me from standing. In a moment of panic, pain, and confusion, I tipped the chair over sideways in the shower, which was still secured to my precious scrotum. In order to save myself, I had to orient myself with my back facing the ground, with the bottom of the seat pointing towards the showerhead. I then sat there for 5 minutes, long enough until I could warp the slot with my hands to release the family jewels from captivity.

7/10 would showerchair with showerbeer again

I’m sorry, did I say there wasn’t much that could comically enhance this story? LOL my bad. Homeboy drew us this helpful diagram, in case your brain is a little fuzzy on how exactly this scene would have looked as it played out:

That’s an MS Paint nearly worthy of our own Danger Guerrero. I almost feel compelled to go check on Danger… uh, you know, just in case — but I don’t think he uses found images in his MS Paint masterpieces. He’s a purist like that.

(Via Reddit)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSREDDITshower beersTIFU

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP