This Is Why Archie Is Dying: A Brief Explanation

As you may have heard, this week Archie will take two bullets to the gut intended for his best friend, Kevin Keller. So, why, precisely, is Archie Publications killing off their ginger mascot? They’re not! Well, they kind of are! Here’s what’s happening.
Archie isn’t dying in the digest-sized book or even the main Archie books, which are still going strong. Instead he’s dying in Life With Archie, to wrap that book up.
Despite the name, Life With Archie isn’t your typical Archie book. The basic idea is that the Riverdale crew graduates high school and transitions to adulthood… only to discover that, uh, adulthood can really suck. It builds off the alternate series book where Archie finally picks Betty or Veronica, and follows the fallout of both decisions, which gets ugly fast.
It’s actually a smart book, not least because it gets serious with surprising frequency. The last time the book made national headlines, it was because (Far Less Than) One Million Moms was freaking out over a same-sex marriage in the book. Did we mention the openly-gay Kevin Keller is a wounded veteran in this book? Or that Archie gets shot stepping in front of a bullet aimed for Keller, a newly minted senator pushing for stricter gun control legislation? We’re amazed Fox News hasn’t already freaked out about it.
Essentially, Archie is dying to finish out the book; after three years, the creative team feels they’ve made all the points they intended to, and want to move on to other books. So, rather than just let the book dwindle, Archie’s going out with a bang. It’s an appropriately dramatic end to an appropriately dramatic book, and it’s worth picking up: Life With Archie #36 will be out on Wednesday.
This explained pretty much everything I wanted to know and had no idea about.
Does it show Jughead getting morbidly obese, though? I have to imagine his metabolism would slow down quite a bit after high school.
He becomes a chef, and yet, amazing, no.
WHO DID HE PICK? I NEED TO KNOW
Both. No kidding. Half the book follows Archie/Betty, the other half Archie/Veronica. And both work!
I’m always wary of stories that involve the Riverdale gang as adults.
(Not to be racist, but) Who is the target market for Archie? I mean, he was tired and outdated when I was a kid, a million years ago. Is it YA, or Millennials, or what?
The digests and the like are aimed squarely at kids, but they also create books with different audiences in minds. Their recent miniseries The Fox was a very fun read, and they’ve actually got an entire separate line of books for adults called Dark Circle on the way.
