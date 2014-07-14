This Is Why Archie Is Dying: A Brief Explanation

#Explainers #Comics
07.14.14 4 years ago 17 Comments

As you may have heard, this week Archie will take two bullets to the gut intended for his best friend, Kevin Keller. So, why, precisely, is Archie Publications killing off their ginger mascot? They’re not! Well, they kind of are! Here’s what’s happening.

Archie isn’t dying in the digest-sized book or even the main Archie books, which are still going strong. Instead he’s dying in Life With Archie, to wrap that book up.

Despite the name, Life With Archie isn’t your typical Archie book. The basic idea is that the Riverdale crew graduates high school and transitions to adulthood… only to discover that, uh, adulthood can really suck. It builds off the alternate series book where Archie finally picks Betty or Veronica, and follows the fallout of both decisions, which gets ugly fast.

It’s actually a smart book, not least because it gets serious with surprising frequency. The last time the book made national headlines, it was because (Far Less Than) One Million Moms was freaking out over a same-sex marriage in the book. Did we mention the openly-gay Kevin Keller is a wounded veteran in this book? Or that Archie gets shot stepping in front of a bullet aimed for Keller, a newly minted senator pushing for stricter gun control legislation? We’re amazed Fox News hasn’t already freaked out about it.

Essentially, Archie is dying to finish out the book; after three years, the creative team feels they’ve made all the points they intended to, and want to move on to other books. So, rather than just let the book dwindle, Archie’s going out with a bang. It’s an appropriately dramatic end to an appropriately dramatic book, and it’s worth picking up: Life With Archie #36 will be out on Wednesday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Explainers#Comics
TAGSarchieComicsexplainersgingers have no soulsKEVIN KELLERlife with archie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP