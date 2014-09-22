This Jeep Driver Taught A Corvette Owner A Lesson About Parking Like An A-Hole

09.22.14 4 years ago 102 Comments

Haha, people who care about their cars, am I right? I bought the first and only brand new car I’ll ever buy in my life right after I started my first “grownup” job right out of college, because my dad told me it was a good investment. Worst mistake I ever made. As soon as the warranty was up everything that could go wrong went wrong so then on top of endless monthly payments I also ended up footing what seemed like thousands every year on repairs. By the time I finally got rid of it neither of the door handles worked and I had to climb in through the hatchback.

Another downside to having a car that you care about is that sometimes it makes you act like an asshole. Case in point: This Redditor who goes by AnotherCJMajor writes that after being stuck for two hours in New Jersey traffic, he arrived at his destination and pulled into this “semi-busy” restaurant parking lot only to come across this Corvette-owning douchebag taking up two spots, as to preserve the integrity of his beloved automobile. So he decided to take it into his own hands to teach Johnny Black T-Shirt Gold Chain a lesson, capturing the ensuing reaction to film.

I’d like to say that he learned it, but we all know that’s not true.

Around The Web

TAGSassholesCORVETTESJEEPSPARKING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP