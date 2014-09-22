This Jeep Driver Taught A Corvette Owner A Lesson About Parking Like An A-Hole

Haha, people who care about their cars, am I right? I bought the first and only brand new car I’ll ever buy in my life right after I started my first “grownup” job right out of college, because my dad told me it was a good investment. Worst mistake I ever made. As soon as the warranty was up everything that could go wrong went wrong so then on top of endless monthly payments I also ended up footing what seemed like thousands every year on repairs. By the time I finally got rid of it neither of the door handles worked and I had to climb in through the hatchback.
Another downside to having a car that you care about is that sometimes it makes you act like an asshole. Case in point: This Redditor who goes by AnotherCJMajor writes that after being stuck for two hours in New Jersey traffic, he arrived at his destination and pulled into this “semi-busy” restaurant parking lot only to come across this Corvette-owning douchebag taking up two spots, as to preserve the integrity of his beloved automobile. So he decided to take it into his own hands to teach Johnny Black T-Shirt Gold Chain a lesson, capturing the ensuing reaction to film.
I’d like to say that he learned it, but we all know that’s not true.
Not close enough to the driver’s door.
Agreed. Should have been close enough to make the guy crawl across from the passenger door.
right — should have been about 3 inches away from the car. Difficult to get in, and even more difficult to effectively back out.
This.
I believe a more appropriate lesson would have involved a crowbar and the phrase “This is what you get Larry, when you fuck a stranger in the ass”
I think you mean fight a stranger in the alps
I think you mean fork a strangler in the axe.
The Corvette is the douchiest of the sports cars.
Compared to what? A Yugo?
The Tesla. It’s the Prius for douchebags.
@Cappy Jones Lamborghinis have real engines.
@Beerguyrob I dunno, in my experience the Prius is the Prius for douchebags.
If you drive a Lamborghini, you might as well get a facial tattoo that says “TINY DICK”
Im a gear head. I like to go fast. I literally drive a hemi so thats it right there.
But we had a Prius to use for a while and it was nice as hell. 2012 prius with 37k miles. I loved it. It wasnt fast, but theres a power button now that uses all engine and battery together never switches off and its like a normal little corolla. Tons of room too. Seriously considered keeping it, as a second car for the wife of course. Went with the 08 Tahoe instead
First….I like that your first adult decision involved a hatchback.
Second…I loved the Carl Hiaasen book where the guy steals a garbage truck and dumps trash on a convertible he saw littering. That guy also didn’t put two and two together.
Sick Puppy. Great fucking book
@El_Gordo Haven’t read any of his that haven’t been awesome.
I haven’t read his most recent on though, but I do have it on my shelf.
Even reading Striptease makes the movie more tolerable.
“my dad told me it was a good investment.”
Your dad doesn’t know to much about cars.
Nothing devalues faster than brand new cars.
And unfortunately, neither did I at 23.
doesn’t know too much about investments either.
@Badger I think you could have stopped at “jack shit” and been fine there.
Who’s the bigger monster…the asshole parker or the asshole who won’t TURN HIS PHONE WHEN SHOOTING VIDEO?!?!? GAHHHHhhhhhhhhhhh……
this. exactly. What a great video!
He’s just ahead of his time. Vertical video is the future.
Still waiting for the one where said douche dies at the end
I’ve said it once, I’ll say it forever more…Jersey drivers are the fucking worst.
I think he means that’s what you get for fucking a dick in a pussy!
What lesson was taught here? Does anyone believe the Vette owner learned anything?
Yea I don’t really see how this did anything but confuse the Corvette owner.
Well, I disagree with ALL you people. Obviously, none of you own or have every owned a Corvette made of fiberglass and understand that one whack from the door of a junker SUV like the one who parked next to him can cause tremendous costly damage!! I am a Corvette owner for more than 47 years (back when a 1967 only cost around $6,000) and I have many times parked in two spaces to preserve my valuable car! I always park way out in a parking lot, hoping no one else will park next to me and when I am in parking lot that does not have a big enough lot for me to park “way out,” I WILL take two spaces if they are available!! There are jerks out there who are jealous of people who own a wonderful and expensive car and will whack their car door into the side just for the hell of it!! When one of you who made the negative comments own a $50,000 PLUS fiberglass car, we will see if your attitude changes!!
So if two spaces are available when you get there, did you ever ponder the possibility that MORE people could show up AFTER you? Crazy, I know. It’s almost as if the universe doesn’t revolve around you and your overcompens….errrr….sports car.
So what you’re saying is you’re better than me because you drive a vette? Get the fuck out of here with your false sense of entitlement. And corvettes are to cars as the Jersey Shore was to TV.
It’s your prerogative to take up all the spaces you want. It’s equally my prerogative to park as close to your driver-side door as is nanotechnologically possible.
The only time the thought of messing with another person’s car even enters my mind is when they’re parked like a cunt. I could give 2 fucks about a corvette, but a corvette taking up 2 parking spots? That’s just asking for someone to fuck with your ride.
Koufax you had a great opening statement about how YOU park far and away to not get door dings and such..its how this guy did so up front, i noticed in the clip i didnt see any handicap spaces so this person was being disrespectful..and El Cunado not sure if he read your comment correctly…your analogy about one persons vehicle being better than someone else to Jersey Shore? was out of line ..we all try to take pride in our vehicles as to the best that we can do..but if you park in a busy place knowing spaces near you will fill up you need to either park correctly or drive your other car that isn’t a classic…classic cars are meant to be driven and admired not for running around doing errands like shopping etc etc
Maybe don’t drive such a pussy car.
LTDB then
@Soozee congratulations on your decades long commitment to being a douche!
Or, how about this? How about NOT owning a $50,000 car that you constantly have to worry about whether someone breathes on it wrong? If you want to be the dumbass who drives around a $50,000 douchemobile in public, then you can also be the dumbass who has to keep worrying about what may happen to your Precious.
I hate when people assume that everyone must be jealous if they think you’re an asshole. Also, you don’t have to own a $50k car to appreciate and love your vehicle. I love my car and value it and I would be pissed off and guess what, that repair bill may be less than one for your piece of crap but I bet it would be harder for me to pay for the repair. I don’t need an expensive car to understand that if you want to protect it you park far away from other people. You don’t take up two spots up front and you don’t take up two spots of there is any chance of the parking lot getting full. That asshole driver was taking up a spot that could have been greatly needed for someone who physically can’t walk as far. So either don’t be an ass or don’t own a car you can’t afford to repair. Either way quit being so arrogant to think that people ding your car because their jealous, it might just be because you’re an ass.
I own an Aston Martin Vanquish and I don’t park like an asshole. It’s no corvette though. I haven’t driven a white trash car like a corvette since I was a teen and too young to have taste.
When one of you who made the negative comments own a $50,000 PLUS fiberglass car, we will see if your attitude changes!!
When you buy the car, do they warn you it will turn you into an insufferable, self-entitled shit, or do they just assume that only such a gigantic douche would ever purchase one to begin with?
I always enjoy it when a clueless idiot posts a comment trying to absolve bad behavior. I’m sure the justification makes sense in your head.
If your car is so fragile, leave it in the garage, dope.
And when someone slashes your Idiot Machine’s tires, I’m sure you’ll chalk that up to “jealousy” and not the fact you park like an inconsiderate dolt.
My Minivan priced out at $47,500 (I didn’t pay that because I’m not that kind of asshole). HONDA ODYSSEY EX-L TOURING EDITION, BITCH!!! In 2014 $50k on a car isn’t that much.
I drive an Audi S4 and the starting price is $48,000. In the end my car’s price was over 60k and I do NOT park on 2 spaces. As a matter of fact, i hate people who take 2 parking spots or park on the line. I always repark my car if i feel like i’m not right in the middle of a spot, just so i won’t get dings. Have it ever occurred to you that one day you might piss off the wrong person by taking 2 spaces and get a nice permanent note on your car? cause i mean who has a pen and paper with them all the time? but the car can be the paper and the key can be a pen…
I’m whacking every Corvette I see with a bat from now on. You know, just to see what happens when metal meets fiberglass. Because now I’m curious.
this is funny if you’re trolling us. If not, perhaps DON’T spend a lot of $$ on something that will most likely acquire dings and shit along the way if you don’t want to waste your $. Just because you spend your $ on dumb shit doesn’t mean everyone has to accommodate YOU. Ugh, the entitlement is ridiculous; 7 billion people on this planet. Get used to dealing with them.
News flash bud, that car isnt made out of fiberglass. So your whole argument went right out the window.
Park like that near me and you are just asking for me to ding your precious luxury car.
It is arrogant and rude.
The whole world revolves around you and your car?
Imagine if everyone parked like that in every car park. There would be no parks for anyone.
And guess what, we all have door dings from inconsiderate people. That does not give you the right to double park wherever you go.
I can’t even tell who’s being sarcastic anymore, or if everybody is in on the joke except me.
LOLLLLLL….i’ve double-parked a few times. people just piss me off in general with their shitty parking, so i’ve had some days when i didn’t care.
Oh no, the guy was inconvenienced for about 30 seconds, even if he was parked closer, the guy could crawl across his seat, and even then, when he leaves, the guy ‘teaching the lesson’ looks like a bigger idiot.
Yeah I don’t get it. I was expecting something to happen.
Not when it goes viral. Which it has.
He should have blocked his ass in the spot so he would have to come in and find the guy who drove the jeep. Mr. douchey corvette driver is a total a-hole.
When the guy comes in & asks for the person blocking him in, ur response should be “that’s me, I’m really sorry about that. I saw the way your car was parked & it made me think the white lines in the parking lot were an attempt at street art & NOT markings dictating the legal manner in which one must park their vehicle. My bad”
I would ignore everything your dad ever says if he advised you a brand new car is an “investment”. You lose a third of the value the second you drive it off the lot
Funny thing is that I hate corvettes but clearly most people are assholes and like to ding other people’s doors. Can’t blame people for wanting to take care of their property. No one seems to respect others property. I myself park out in the middle of nowhere bc I trust no one to not fuck up my shit.
That is the correct way to protect your car while not being an asshole. This Corvette owner did it the other way.
If you park out in the middle of the parking lot, where nobody is is, by all means take up two spots. Hell take up 4 who cares.
But right up front like that, thats dirty. He could have parked along the curb and got really close so the other spot had enough room to prevent any damage.
Both of those mitches (male bitches) are parked like assholes. I have a yellow Z06, a custom ordered v10 R8 and and Prius and I park in East Egypt because no one shows respect for anybody’s property anymore. I’m a chick, BTW.
Cool story, bo (bitchy bro).
Thanks for taking the time to coin a stupid phrase, fumbass (that’s a female dumbass)…
Slore (you figure that out)
I really can’t stand it when people have to describe themselves to validate their opinion. These guys are bitches… Im a woman. Im 14 abut Bieber sucks Queen rules…
I mean I comment on blogs and I don’t even do that!
As the owner of two Corvettes I park at the far edge of the parking lot and let the Hondas and Toyotas play door tag. If you don’t want your car banged up don’t park up front.
@soozee I do own a fiberglass car > 50k and I do park at that Red Robin. The spots that veete took are right at the front. A few spaces to the right is the door. If you park at the far end of the lot, there are a TON of spaces, all of which can be viewed from the bar area tables. The vette owner is a complete douche is this instance. Damn autocorrect with “veete”! I park my fiberglass Exige at the back in a single space, never any issues, and more costly to fix than a common vette.
One thing that could be done is snipping the valve stems with bolt cutters. They are only a few bucks a piece and once you add in the service, should you get caught, could count only as criminal mischief and you would likely only get a slap on the wrist.
Not everyone is scum like you and not everyone aspires to have a criminal record like you. I bet you key cars and dent others people’s car doors. Asshole.
Wow good advice DB, why not try being an upstanding citizen. You know part of the answer and not the problem.
Aww thanks for the love guys.
However, I would likely opt for a more psychological warfare approach. To do so, buy a bag of sugar and dump it out. Then leave the empty bag by the persons car with a note on the hood which reads, “nice parking job dick head. I hope you like the ‘sweet’ modification I made to your ride ;)” the wink emoticon is important
Said dick head, will likely think that you dumped sugar in his tank, freak out, and waste time and money getting the car checked out while you have done nothing to cause actual damages. I am sure in some civil jurisdictions they could get you for the intent to cause financial harm by this prank, but you could probably appear pro se, play dumb and get away with minimal financial loss yourself and no criminal charges. Just the thought of adding enough anxiety and stress to this person,s life and shave away a few minutes of his worthless life is 100% worth it.
He should have parked behind him instead of next to him.
A little money changes everything
I know like if any of these people grow up and amass any wealth or just get lucky the tune will change. That’s the funny part.
The one thing I hate is when you intentionally park far back so no one will park by you and an asshole does it anyway.
Everyone involved was a dick, the dick parker and tge dick vertical video guy shooting like a coward behind the window blinds. Be a man and go out there.
Not only did the guy take up two spaces, he took up two spaces right near the front of the restaurant. If you must take up two spaces, do it at the farthest most point of the parking lot IF there’s plenty of empty spots in that area of the parking lot.
YES
So the guy with the nice car got fed up with the fact that people with shitty cars don’t care about other people’s property and constantly throw their doors open to get their fat lazy asses in and out and inevitably ding and dent the shit out of the nice car and parked in two spots?
I can see where it looks like a dick move, but is it more of a dick move than carelessly smashing into someone else’s property that they spent tens of thousands of dollars on?
Nope. I don’t drive a Corvette, and I get tired of people throwing their doors open and smashing my car, and not even caring. It costs me money. Nobody cares or respects other people’s property, but the second that you mildly inconvenience them by making them walk an extra 20 feet, suddenly they get all righteous and uppity?
honkey please…
Amen Sir! You read some of the comments here and I just can’t imagine why America is in decline.
What a fucking stupid post David Nixon. It’s hilarious that, your whole post is basically about respect when, surely, douche bag vette owner clearly has none. He felt entitled to park like an ass just because he has a nice car. What gives him the right to ILLEGALLY take up two parking spots? The fact that his car is nicer than someone else’s Kia?
Also, how do you know that there were other parking spots and that said person was just too lazy to park an walk an extra 20 feet? What if it’s a small parking lot and, there’s no spaces left? Ever think of that jackass?
Bottom line, anyone who parks their car in two spaces, be it close to the store/restaurant/Dr’s office/etc is nothing but an entitled jackass who thinks their car and needs are better than everyone else’s.
But please, continue with your completely obtuse views.
Jeep owner should have pulled in straight with rear wheel as close to the bumper as possible making it impossible for Corvette guy to back out
Guy in the jeep it twice as much of an asshole then the vet owner
Dan Downard = The Vette owner.
Jeep guy is such a rebel. Not. Anyone with balls would have walked out and asked the guy to his face why he parked like that instead of snickering and peeking out the blinds like a pussy. BTW there are a lot of guys who obviously can’t afford a nice car commenting.
I have a nice car and I don’t park like that. Only cocksuckers do.
Who cares about parking job, I live near this Red Robin Restaurant/LaQuinta Hotel in Clifton, NJ both persons should be checked for diseases.
Go at your own risk!
Not in the good spots, though. If you want to double park to protect your car, at least don’t take up the quality spots up front. You should be willing to walk another 30 steps for the good of your baby.
AND I say to you mind your fucking buisness and park elsewhere. If people respected other people’s property nobody would have to park like that. You can see the guy peeking through the blinds snicker at some small insignificant little person victory. The jeep owner is a coward.
So if everyone did this in a busy car park, you have no problems with that?
Double parking is the height of arrogance.
Do it near me and I will go out of my way to ding your door.
It is a guaranteed way to have your precious car damaged.
Should of parked closer so he couldn’t get in!
Should’ve just left a nice big gash in the door and a note that said, “Parked like an asshole, and you still got a scratch. Have a nice day!”
Here’s another thing to use with asshole parkers: [www.amazon.com]
Diaganerd
He should of parked directly behind him then left a note on the guys windshield saying “my obsessive compulsive disorder only allows me to park perpendicular to the lines in parking lots. Seeing as u parked across 2 spots I have chosen to park behind u, therefore only blocking in a single vehicle rather than 2. As u can imagine being psychologically forced into parking like a douchebag & blocking in TWO cars causes me great angst & I must thank u for allowing me to eliminate some of that anxiety. If u also have OCD & MUST park at 45 degrees to the lines, I know a great support group that might be able to help “
and what exactly did that teach him? nothing thats what……
Well all you guys that want to do damage to the guys vette Please do so as some one did it to mine and I was parked the right way They not only go arrested for vandalism but had to pay for the damages “$10’000” Oh and the jeep driver your no better than the Vette driver parking on the side walk.2 wrongs don’t make a right
i’ve double-parked a few times. people just piss me off in general with their shitty parking, so i’ve had some days where i didn’t care.
Vetteman, you need some lessons in spelling, word usage and punctuation.
In my observations regarding Corvette owners they’re mostly sleazy old geezers of diminutive proportions with a beer gut and horrible hair dye jobs.
Women who drive Corvettes are usually the cheesy bleach blonde biker broads who stagger out of dive bars day and night.
Corvettes of yesteryear used to be owned by much younger people who could actually afford those machines and weren’t the pretentious old coots who own Corvettes nowadays.
I had to laugh when I saw this really old guy, probably in his 70’s, trying to pry himself out of an ugly yellow late model Corvette with those hideous black wheels.
He was dressed like a 20 something in skinny jeans, a tight black T-shirt, high top sneakers and a ball cap. I watched as he attempted to force himself out of his Corvette with his feeble legs wobbling and grabbing hold of his side view mirror as he almost fell down!
I though to myself, shit dude, who are you trying to kid anyway? Your youth dissolved eons ago. Grow old gracefully and get yourself a car you can enter and exit without so much drama.
Corvette owners: you really gotta love ’em. Heee, heee!