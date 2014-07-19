This Kid Recorded A Clerk Following Him To Prove ‘Shopping While Black’ Exists

One of the two things are happening in the Vine below:
1. It was TOTAL coincidence that the clerk, who’s won multiple Employee of the Months awards and has donated millions to the NAACP, in the unnamed convenience store was moving to the same places as the kid filming the Vine. It’s not her fault she had to check the chips, move some candy, fiddle around with the hot dogs, and “accidentally” wander into frame. She’s just doing her job.
2. She thinks this kid is going to steal something.
Gonna guess the second.
The clerk just wanted to get in the video and become a viral sensation!
I just follow teenagers in general around the store i work at. They steal all the time no mater what skin color they have.
Can confirm. I am white and all my friends are white and we used to steal Penthouses from convenience stores all the time when we were teenagers.
Everyone in my middle school stole from the nearby dollar store, I guess for the thrill of it. A blonde girl got caught and her parents were called. The mall cop told her she was banned from the store. She managed to steal a few more things on her way out – she would carry a soft drink, pop off the top, and put candy in. Security didn’t even escort her out. My black friend got caught and the police were called.
I hope you discriminate against teenagers equally
If you magically gathered all the things i stole between 14 and 17 you would have the worlds biggest stash of useless impulse items. And 1 marine flare gun.
When I was a kid, everyone stole candy from the convenience store in our neighborhood.
My neighbor once went in with a backpack and brazenly stole the living shit out of the candy aisle.
And when I say “brazenly” I mean she walked the fuck out with a 2 foot pixie stick zipped up sticking out of the backpack.
I honestly think I just stood there staring at the clerk with my jaw open and my hand motioning “Are you serious right now?”
Oh noes he’s ‘columbusing’ that could be problematic!! /wank/
I’m not racist. I’m ageist. Teenagers fucking suck.
Hey that’s the kid that stole my phone!
If he came into my store, I’d dog him like a Comcast service retention rep
I’ve lived in Bensonhurst Brooklyn my entire life (30 years old). The neighborhood used to be pretty much all Italian (18th Avenue Feast REPRESENT!!), but has become considerably more Chinese over the past 10-15 years as all the Italians moved out.
I feel this guy’s pain all too well. I don’t even bother shopping in those stores anymore.
My mom’s black and my dad’s white. I pick up on these things more when I’m out shopping with my mom – a 50 year old school teacher. We get followed around, asked if we need help multiple times, etc. I’ve seen old white ladies put things into their clutch while sales associates hover over my mom.
Today she tried to return a defective item for a refund and was asked for photo ID, even though I’ve returned things at the same store before and have never been asked. It’s definitely not a routine policy. My mom said, “You can just have it, it’s a piece of crap and I’m never coming back here,” and left it on the counter.
I was like THAT COST TWENTY DOLLARS YOU JUST THREW AWAY MONEY. But yeah, the principal.
Did she have her receipt?
Most stores require IDs for returns without receipts.
Maybe you want to be a victim.
@Nicatron
Yeah she had a receipt.
I feel pretty lucky that my only experiences with any kind of prejudice have been limited to clothes shopping. Getting followed around a store is annoying, not emotionally scarring. No need to write such a condescending haiku.
I’m a 24 year old white guy and I work picking up trash. When I go to the store covered in dirt/grime, people hurriedly lock their car doors, stare me down, and scurry away. If you belong to a race, you are a racist. We are all racists, that’s life.
I worked retail for years. But I worked in clothing stores where the shoplifters were usually women with baby strollers and large diaper bags. The teenagers used to steal from the accessory stores and the convenience stores. One even had a sign in the window prohibiting unaccompanied minors on the premises.
White people aren’t the only ones who do this…
My friends and I used to steal from the local store every morning before the bus picked us up. We’d sell the candy bars at school for a $1 a pop. Good times.
This is so irresponsible and so typical of websites so desperate for traffic they just post anything remotely inflammatory to get hits… Nothing in this proves she’s a racist. When I was a WHITE teenager, store clerks followed me and my friends around all the time, because guess what? WE WERE SHIT HEAD TEENAGERS AND WE STOLE SHIT. The kid dresses like Urkel for fucks sake, there’s all kinds of reasons she could be doing shit behind him. There’s probably some white kids in the other aisle cramming twinkies down there pants that she’s trying to keep an eye on!
you only said he looks like he’s Urkel because he’s black. that makes you racist.
just kidding i dont know if you are racist but you did just call clicks “hits”, which is 10x worse.
OR she was going about her business and he followed her around with the phone/camera and then she wondered into frame on the last one when this weird ass kid starts holding his phone up in the air and talking to it so she wanted to see what was up
It must be exhausting for some people to convince themselves that they are a victim and then have to go find something to be outraged by. True victims of real racism have got to call these phony victims on their shenanigans or the term racist loses any real meaning.
First the kid didn’t even say she was being racist, he said she was following him around the store. I think it’s safe to assume that any teenagers walking around this convenience store at least get a second a look, if they are not followed around, like he was.
Second, the kid isn’t asking for reparations or some million man march to acknowledge his suffering. He recorded a video that he knew was amusing and put it up on Vine. Being followed around a store regardless of the reason, race, age, level of construction filth on you IS annoying. He is ALLOWED to be annoyed without people suggesting he’s running for Jesus, or ruining things for the “true victims of real racism”.
Laugh (or not) give your head a shake and move on.
Tiger Woods has too much time on his hands. He needs to get back on the golf course.
Is this what Donald Glover left Community for?
75% of all shoplifting is done by ADULTS.
I’ve been followed around in the grocery store by the deli lady… she’d pop up in the shampoo aisle, the pharmacy, the dairy area… and I’m an older white woman. I’m not saying this kid *wasn’t* followed around because he’s young and/or black but some store employees are freaks.
It sucks this kid has to deal with this enough he thought to make a video but i actually let out a laugh when she realized she was caught and had to turn heel and scurry out of frame.
It sucks young black people get followed around stores but they have a lockdown on funny vine videos, so that’s something.