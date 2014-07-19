This Kid Recorded A Clerk Following Him To Prove ‘Shopping While Black’ Exists

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.19.14 39 Comments

One of the two things are happening in the Vine below:

1. It was TOTAL coincidence that the clerk, who’s won multiple Employee of the Months awards and has donated millions to the NAACP, in the unnamed convenience store was moving to the same places as the kid filming the Vine. It’s not her fault she had to check the chips, move some candy, fiddle around with the hot dogs, and “accidentally” wander into frame. She’s just doing her job.

2. She thinks this kid is going to steal something.

Gonna guess the second.

TAGSRACISMSHOPPING WHILE BLACKvine

