This Man Found A Hilarious Way To Troll Annoying Phone Scammers

You’re probably not an 82-year-old PC user, because if you were, you wouldn’t be reading the Internet right now — you’d be on the phone with some anonymous foreign scammer demanding you download their legit sounding virus software. Old people are perfect targets for the scum of the earth; they don’t know any better. Nath Robinson isn’t ancient, but he got fed up with “phone scammers telling me I have a virus,” so he decided “to have fun with them.”
“Heeeeelllllooooowwww” got funnier every time.
I kept one of them on the phone for four hours one day. He was SUPER PISSED when I gave up and called him out.
This was stupid.
“30 years young”
“38 years old?”
“Young”
Killed me dead
Wish I had time to jack with all the phonies. I just set the phone aside to waste their time.
The last time I had these guys call, I wasted their time for about an hour and then when I allowed them to connect to me on TeamViewer I had some hardcore gay porn streaming in my browser. At first he thought he caught me in the middle of an embarrassing situation but I tried to tell him that’s what the hackers do to my computer with their virus. He kept trying to close it but the close confirmation button kept popping up so he couldn’t exit out without fighting me over it. He kept telling me how he didn’t want to see it because he wasn’t gay but I told him it was just getting to the good part and don’t close it when I’m in the middle of something. He transferred me to someone else and I subjected them to some gay anal for a while too, next time I can’t wait to expose them to some gore, feces and bestiality.
Reminds me of Pete Holmes’ telemarketer bit:
The microwave setting thing was solid work, though.
LOL the Event Viewer scam is still a thing?