This Man Found A Hilarious Way To Troll Annoying Phone Scammers

You’re probably not an 82-year-old PC user, because if you were, you wouldn’t be reading the Internet right now — you’d be on the phone with some anonymous foreign scammer demanding you download their legit sounding virus software. Old people are perfect targets for the scum of the earth; they don’t know any better. Nath Robinson isn’t ancient, but he got fed up with “phone scammers telling me I have a virus,” so he decided “to have fun with them.”

“Heeeeelllllooooowwww” got funnier every time.

