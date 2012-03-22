This New Ending To Mass Effect 3 Explains Everything

#Animal House #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
03.22.12 3 Comments

OH SNAP.

You may have heard that some people were really mad about the ending to Mass Effect 3. That’s why made this epilogue for the game in the style of the Animal House ending and set to the same Isley Brothers tune. It is . . . exquisite.

As ToplessRobot put it, “If Bioware has any sense they’ll make this a free DLC pronto.” Check out the video below, but be aware it does contain spoilers. Worth it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Animal House#Video Games
TAGSanimal houseBiowareMass Effectmass effect 3PARODYvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 55 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP