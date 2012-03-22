This New Ending To Mass Effect 3 Explains Everything

OH SNAP.

You may have heard that some people were really mad about the ending to Mass Effect 3. That’s why TuneIntoTheRock made this epilogue for the game in the style of the Animal House ending and set to the same Isley Brothers tune. It is . . . exquisite.

As ToplessRobot put it, “If Bioware has any sense they’ll make this a free DLC pronto.” Check out the video below, but be aware it does contain spoilers. Worth it.