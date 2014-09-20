This Paddle Boat Wedding Proposal Doesn’t End The Way This Gentleman Had Hoped

When you’re proposing to the love of your life, may this video provide you with some guidance. Never propose out in open water, at least not without having a firm grip on the ring.
I’ve seen quite a few people blow a load on a prize engagement ring, foolishly ignoring all those perfectly good potted meat can tabs laying around. This and encounters with mischievous dogs are reasons why I’ll never spend a lot on a nice ring, at least not until I am sure. After that small trial period ends, all bets are off and we’re heading to the nearest boat.
The guy is a nimrod. Worst place ever to propose. If you’re going to do this camping/boating, do it in front of the campfire.
Fair enough,but this idiot should be thrown ON the campfire.
I like the YouTube comment that claims to be his friend. Said she declined the offer the next day. I’d like to believe that is true because it would make me feel a lot better about my own life.
Another example of why stupid people should not be allowed to breed.
