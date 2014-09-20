This Paddle Boat Wedding Proposal Doesn’t End The Way This Gentleman Had Hoped

Entertainment Writer
09.20.14 6 Comments

When you’re proposing to the love of your life, may this video provide you with some guidance. Never propose out in open water, at least not without having a firm grip on the ring.

I’ve seen quite a few people blow a load on a prize engagement ring, foolishly ignoring all those perfectly good potted meat can tabs laying around. This and encounters with mischievous dogs are reasons why I’ll never spend a lot on a nice ring, at least not until I am sure. After that small trial period ends, all bets are off and we’re heading to the nearest boat.

(Via Reddit / Swilk16)

