This Restaurant Owner Tracked Down A Customer After A Bad Yelp Review

You would think that following debacles like Amy’s Baking Company, any restaurant that gets a bad Yelp review or poor public attention would tread lightly in how they deal with the situation. Ninja City in Cleveland, Ohio did not follow this advice.
Ruchu Tan left a one star review for Ninja City on Yelp after a poor visit with some friends. The review doesn’t come off as rude, but it certainly wasn’t flattering for the restaurant. Here’s a sample:
Came here with a few friends to try their ramen and was extremely disappointed.
I ordered the bacon & egg ramen. I expected a lot more from the broth. It is miso base but it shouldn’t taste like miso soup! It was extremely bland and there were bits of bacon in the broth that made it too oily. The pork belly was not very flavorful either. And what’s with the kimchi!? Saltiness and sourness doesn’t really mix well… But the biggest disappointment are the f*cking noodles! It’s ramen so use ramen noodles! Why bother with soba (buckwheat) noodles. Soba noodles are straight and smooth (think angel hair/spaghetti) and are not salted. Ramen noodles on other hand are wavy and is salted with hints of egg flavor. They need to rename this to “miso soup with soba noodles w/ etc”. So to recap, if you want to make this dish at home… take a packet of instant miso paste and mix in with boiling water, add some bacon fat, angel hair pasta and serve it with kimchi, eggs and bacon. and you are basically 99% there…
This is the point where things take a turn towards the extreme. Ninja City owner and chef Bac Nguyen managed to track Tan down through some mutual Facebook connections, leading to an exchange that won’t be forgotten any time soon:
The ramen eating cat is the true edge of this entire message, and probably the tipping point that sent Tan and others to take more steps against Ninja City. A Facebook group has sprouted to boycott the restaurant, currently sitting at 314 members. Bac Nguyen did issue a video apology for his actions, but has allegedly continued the harassment according to the boycott page and Ruchu Tan:
1. I have no affiliation with any competing businesses. I am not involved in any local businesses of any kind. I had zero intention of damaging Bac’s businesses or himself. In fact, I gave him multiple opportunities to make things right, instead he continued to retaliate.
2. Yes, we do have some mutual friends, but we live in a community with a small Asian population. This is just six degrees of separation at work, nor has any of my friends and I mentioned his name before all of this. He makes it seem like we “roll” in the same circle of friends. We don’t.
3. Although we graduated from the same college, I have never met Bac during my years at Case (or outside for that matter). He was years ahead and I only came to find out that he was an alum after this ordeal. Before this, I wouldn’t even recognize him in a line up. Hell, I don’t even know 1/4 of the people in my graduating class!
4. This all happened via Facebook messages, due to the similar layout and screen caps taken on the iPhone, people thought I was being communicated through text/iMessage. We did not contact each other over phone/text; only through FB and a few emails.
5. The online harassment continue after the video apology, in which all parties witnessed (Bac, Bac’s friend, mutual FB friend, Yelp CM, and myself) my acceptance. Also included our short email exchange after the apology. I even gave him advice on how he can respond to my review or any other Yelper’s review (He has just recently been doing this)
If you check the boycott out, you’ll see the cat returns in the apology. There haven’t been any updates since October 24th, so we’ll keep you updated if anything new sprouts up. If anything, I’d say that restaurants should probably stop trying to personally attack customers and focus on always improving the business.
(Via Mashable / Grub Street / Scene / Yelp)
If only this guy handled his issue like you two.
This is hard for me. I know Bac. I can’t even begin to imagine what made him think doing this was a good idea, but he is normally a kind, smart, level headed guy.
He hasn’t made any public statements regarding this issue yet; and while I do think that there is a lot more to the story than Tan is admitting, I have a feeling that his silence stems embarassment and the idea that if he ignores it, it will go away.
For what it’s worth, the food at both of his restaurants is fantastic.
:/
One person’s experience can be wildly different than another. You know Bac, so it’s possible that when he was making your dishes (or whoever he had do it, I don’t know the structure of things back there) he could have put more effort into it. For Tan, maybe either not enough effort was put into the dish or maybe Bac just didn’t know what he was doing. I’m not trying to attack Bac when I say this, but he was wrong about Soba Noodles not being made of buckwheat.
I do think you are right though about the silence. I think the reason he has gone silent is due to embarrassment and hoping that he can sweep this under the rug and let it die down and move on. But if the claims of continued harassment are true (which I haven’t put in the time to look into), then he’s basically trying to put out a fire with fire. That just doesn’t work.
Also, if you ever come back and see this, what do you think Tan is hiding? If he cropped those messages Bac would have said something. In fact, if anything Tan said was a fallacy, I can’t imagine Bac letting it go without pointing it out.
Chocolate wafer- you must be one of his cronies. I would never put the adjectives kind, smart, and level headed in front of Bac’s name. He just showed he is a raging idiot, cruel (I mean who calls someone’s girlfriend ugly, and it’s just ironic a stumpy dwarf like Bac has the nerve to call Ruchu short), and totally insane, hot-headed, and has a HUGE outtta control temper.
What an idiot.
So he is childish, pretend-tough, and racist? Cool.
Glad you pointed out the racist part. I thought nobody really noticed that or was just ignoring that fact. To me that was the biggest part of the story. The fact that the business owner was a racist!!
If he’s a racist but his ramen was top-grade, I think I could conveniently ignore that fact.
But if he’s serving soba as ramen! WELL THEN!
This happened to me when I trashed a useless LSAT tutor. It was unpleasant.
The getting tracked down part, not the racist rant part.
Those LSAT people don’t fuck around. I once wrote a snide comment about the GRE on Twitter and then my cat died the next day. They skinned it.
I love that he took the time to add the fat cat eating ramen sticker in the middle of his tirade. He has my sympathy.
“which is prolly why you’re chasing punjab puss”
I think you buried the lede here.
This guy (Ruchu) is a conniving piece of sh!t. Bac and him do run in the same circles and there is longstanding beef. How the hell else would Bac know what this guy’s relationship status was? He used Yelp as his vehicle to get under Bac’s skin, and unfortunately, it worked. If anyone can find any other instance of Bac, who has another restaurant consistently graded as one of Cleveland’s best, acting out “consumer intimidation”, please come forth. This whole narrative is BS. Bac was definitely out of line, but this guy pulled a dick move and Bac put him on blast. The mob mentality of the internet has already convicted him for a lot more than being an angry idiot.
Well he messaged him through facebook, on which people often tend to note their relationship status, and Ruchu did admit that they have mutual friends due to the small Asian community.
He didn’t really post anything out of line in his Yelp review. Sounded like a fairly honest, factual review of his dining experience.
“Bac was definitely out of line”
By which you mean racist and threatening, right? Because he sort of went past the “out of line” section of the store and went straight to the “crazy dude who may or may not attack a customer” department. IFor his sake I hope is cooking is better than his thinking.
Constantinos Tsipsis, is that you? Or should I say teenwolf t as you designate yourself on Yelp? Can I break down your entire f*cking argument with FACTS? Let’s start with this link here that actually screenshots Bac and Ruchu’s entire conversation: [i.imgur.com]
As you can see, Ruchu has never met Bac at all, and has no prior beef with him. It’s true that the Asian community in Cleveland is small, and people are bound to have friends in common–but to say that they have longstanding beef because they might have a few friends in common? That’s really stretching it there bro. I mean come on–Ruchu is a high level engineer and Bac,well, he stays in the kitchen and flips woks for a living–and Bac is what, 10 years older? What would they possibly be fighting over since they have nothing in common? Certainly not girls, since Ruchu is a baby compared to old geezer Bac and they both have their own girls.
Bac SHOULD be put on blast. He is getting put in his place son. That’s what happens when you pull dick moves like he did, especially using technology that can screen capture and preserve his uncalled for, scary, shitty response to one damn critique. Can’t handle the fire, get outta the kitchen Bac.
Did you not read what he wrote to a Yelp reviewer who gave a fair and honest opinion? Calling him p*ssy and calling his Indian friend racist, misogynistic, and derogative terms such as Punjabi p*ssy, and then going so far as to threaten the guy–that ain’t gonna fly in our society son. University Circle Incorporated should kick his ass outta University Circle–his food ain’t anything good either, so it’s no loss to Cleveland.
His other restaurant in Cleveland, the eponymously named shithole, is only well regarded because Bac knows how to shmooze, and unfortunately, the other Asian restaurants in Cleveland are owned by first generation immigrants who don’t have a good grasp of the English language or the wherewithal to pimp themselves out as much as Bac does. His food AIN’T ANYTHING.
It’s not a mob mentality son, people can read the messages between Bac and Ruchu for themselves and form their own opinions. You’re right, Bac is an angry idiot, but he also crossed the line in being racist, misogynistic, and THREATENING someone’s life. That’s more than just angry. That f*cking calls for a restraining order against Bac and mandatory anger management classes to be assigned to him by a judge.
Moobs, I think you were just put in your place son. Sit down and shut up, because you’re all sorts of wrong.
@NoDICE
tl;dr
son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son son
You sit down and shut your man pleaser.
@NoDICE
Every once in a while, you stumble across a piece of literary prose in a random comments section in the internet that is so meticulously crafted, so wonderfully articulate, so beautifully thought out that you just have to step back and take a moment to admire and respect how a literary wordsmith can dissect and refute a comment with such cunning prowess.
This is one of those times.
The use of the word “son” delivered such a striking blow to the comment above that it was literally (and figuratively) reduced to a pile of jumbled words and nonsensical ramblings of a mad man. Well done, good sir, well done.
P.S. I’m taking a big poop as I write this.
@NoDicelikestheD @NoDicewearscrocs
What’s wrong with liking the d, Bac? You against gay people now too? OF COURSE YOU ARE. Please don’t lie, you read the entire thing (tl;dr my ass). And I’m sure you were on that toilet a LONG time, considering that you had to pass that huge ball of angry turd that’s blocking up your entire system. Is that why you’re such an angry midget all the time? Methinks yes.
@NoDICE
You’re calling NoDicelikestheD an Angry midget? You achondroplasiaphobes are the worst. PS – if you reply to this comment, you are confirming that you eat your own boogers.
@NoDICElikedthenotebook
I tell it like it is. Your poor girl only getting two inches of d, and having to suck on something so foul and drenched in turds. Your business is gonna fail, and we’ll all be laughing our asses off. You showed your true colors, you have no business being a restaurant owner Bac.
@NoDICE
Gross, yet fascinating. What’s your favorite type of booger? The crusty ones that you really got to dig at for just a little treat? The slimy ones that look like little slugs? Is it the salt? You do realize that it’s just all of the built up dirt in there hanging on to mucus, right? Not the cleanest thing in the world. But hey, that explains a lot about your food palate.
@NoDICElikedthenotebook
Oh Bac. Really? That’s not only juvenile, but it illustrates how you’re the one eating your own boogers. I never have, so I didn’t realize it’s salty–but you did! Congrats, do you put the boogers into your food too, and that’s why you have so many bad reviews on Yelp? I actually have a pretty discerning food palate–I enjoy good food at places such as Gingko, Dante, Lola, Lolita, Pacific East, Greenhouse Tavern, Parallax… Shall I go on? Seems like you don’t know what good food is, that’s why you can’t cook it.
@NoDice
Let’s stay focused here. This is about you and not me. I don’t really judge people for eating their boogers. I don’t (and salty is not hard to figure out, mucus is filled with derivatives of salt), it’s just an odd personal choice you make. But hey, whatever floats your boat. I’m assuming those places you’ve mentioned are other restaurants in Cleveland. I’m going to guess they all have a kids menu that you can get your grilled cheese or nuggets from.
So two Vietnamese dudes are arguing over the authenticity of how one of them makes Japanese food and the ethnicity of who the other one has a side piece? Seriously, the only way this story could be more MURICA is if it ends in gunfire.