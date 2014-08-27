This Sex Toy Review Has A Most Unexpected Twist

Senior Editor
08.27.14 20 Comments
woman using dildo

Shutterstock

The following is a review for a sex toy called “The Accommodator.” From what I gather visiting internet sites no one should ever visit (no seriously, there’s a pic that disturbed the hell out of me) the Accommodator is a chin-strap dildo, a face pleasuring toy if you will.

Now that we know what this thing is, let’s go ahead and read what people use it for (other than the obvious).

Let thee who hasn’t used a dildo to push an elevator button cast the first stone. Glass houses people, glass houses!

[reddit]

