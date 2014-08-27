This Sex Toy Review Has A Most Unexpected Twist

The following is a review for a sex toy called “The Accommodator.” From what I gather visiting internet sites no one should ever visit (no seriously, there’s a pic that disturbed the hell out of me) the Accommodator is a chin-strap dildo, a face pleasuring toy if you will.
Now that we know what this thing is, let’s go ahead and read what people use it for (other than the obvious).
Let thee who hasn’t used a dildo to push an elevator button cast the first stone. Glass houses people, glass houses!
[reddit]
Sounds familiar….
[chindildo.tumblr.com]
FILM? SUPPORT THE FILM!? WAT
The Easter part kinda gives it away, but yeah, it would be nice if it was true.
Those were glazed chocolate donuts right? Hey-o!
This exact fantastical facial phalis is the centerpiece of my fantasy football league’s last-place trophy, the Dongo. The “winner” of the Dongo is required to wear said chin dong for the entirety of the next year’s draft. Have fun this year, Josh! Also, it was purchased on Amazon, which I honestly didn’t know was an option.
Pic or it didn’t happen.
Yup, what Andy said.
Apologies for the delay. Draft wasn’t until Sunday and I, thankfully wasn’t in possesion of the trophy.
[s1069.photobucket.com]
The Accommodator: The perfect gift for the lesbian or submissive male on your list that has everything!
But um, I kinda want to know someone who has used this because research.
Besides you?
You’re pretty sure?
Adam DeMamp Chindo
Why would you wear a dildo on your chin?
Not to get overly serious about a dildo post, but it appears handicap people use it.
I apologize. Cannot mock the handicapped dildo defense.
I want a t-shirt with your post on it in plain black lettering.
Dildo. Just dildo.
The Accomodator!, my friend loves that! She purchased it at Adam and Eve, she said she got the dildo with free DVDs, gifts, free shipping and 50% off, She used
*She used the promo code PROMO50 at the checkout to get the discount. She really enjoys the dildo very much!