This Teen Came Up With The Perfect Solution To Avoid Answering Relatives’ Redundant Holiday Questions

The holidays are the absolute worst when you’re a teenager, as your relatives awkwardly try to interact with you by asking the same goddamn questions over and over again. This is also true at any age when approaching a major life event. For instance, when I got engaged a few years back, I considered just wearing a sign that said “YES I AM EXCITED ALREADY FOR F*CK’S SAKE.” Thankfully I am now in my 30s and barring a decision to procreate I mostly get left alone — however one teenager from Rockland, NY isn’t so lucky.
So in an absolutely brilliant move that I totally wish I had thought of first, 17-year-old Arianna Simon devised a way to keep the repetitive questions at bay by handing out these convenient pamphlets to her relatives.
Here’s the full text:
If you refrain from asking me these questions that I have nicely provided you the answers to, we will have a happy and loving holiday season! Thank you!
College: I have not decided where I want to go to college. Ideally, I’d be at UConn. But unfortunately, I have to get in first. The average GPA is just a little bit above mine. If I do not get it, I may go to RCC and transfer.
Boyfriends: No, I do not have a boyfriend right now, regardless of what my mom and may have told you.
Age: I turned 17 in October.. yes, I know time flies. I have gotten taller, that happens when you grow up.
Relatives: You might be my third cousin, but no- I do not remember you.
May her holiday wish of not having to make banal small talk come true for all of us.
(Huffington Post via Buzzfeed, H/T @MShrayber)
walletprofit.co
Well she just sounds lovely.
That’s ok, Arianna – no one actually wants to talk to you either.
See you next tuesday
Or she could, you know, interact with her family.
If she really wanted to be awful and print these pamphlets, she probably should have proof read them first.
I also despite what may have told you
What mom AND may have told you.
No wonder that GPA sux.
She left off the answer to the one question I’d ask. Why’d you use a proof for the pic, ya stupid cunt?
I think it’s funny. It may come off as slightly rude, and the family may find it off-putting, but you can only be asked the same questions so many times before, intent and legitimate curiousness and kindness notwithstanding, they get irritating. It’s like questions on an interview or first date where you get the uninteresting things out of the way before you start to really get to know what makes the person who they are. But yes, let’s just call her a teenager a cunt on the internet instead.
she seems…awful.
My parents would have been mortified and I’m sure I’d have been grounded for an indeterminable amount of time.
I feel like she left out what I assume would be the most frequently asked question, “When did you become such a bitch?”
Merry Christmas, everyone!
I was gonna call her a cunt but looks like a few people beat me to it. I’ll just do it anyway. That cunt.
I hope she’s joking.
So that’s where all the cuntiness went!
“Wow… you have really matured into a real asshole. Merry Christmas to you too.”
– Grandma