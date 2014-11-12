This ‘Too Many Cooks’ Parody With Kittens Is The Dumbest And Most Hilarious Thing You’ll See All Day

When Adult Swim’s Too Many Cooks took the internet by sh*tballs insane storm last week, the only certainty was that it was really only a matter of time before we got a reenactment with kittens. Like Game of Thrones, Orange is the New Black, Guardians of the Galaxy and Assassin’s Creed before it, no pop culture phenomenon is complete until it has had the magical touch of kittens to it.
And this one does not disappoint. While it may not be the most particularly well executed kitten parody I’ve ever seen, it still made me cackle like a crazy person. Actually, check that, it probably made me cackle like a crazy person in part because it’s not the most well executed kitten parody I’ve ever seen.
Also, these names:
Tina McRunnypoop FTW.
Too many cooks.
TOOOOO MANY COOKS
Reginald Vel Johnson can fly!
Wow. That was horrible. Adorable and cute as hell, but horrible.
Sorry, no, but no, yeah, no. That was. Horrendous. Like Happy Madison Horrendous, Uwe Boll Horrendous. That’s like what you peeps think of Big Bang Theory Horrendous. It’s just… no.
I hope someone with great editing skills uses all the 70’s/80’s Vietnam War movie clips, and makes ‘Too Many Gooks’ so it finally ends all this madness.