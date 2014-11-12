This ‘Too Many Cooks’ Parody With Kittens Is The Dumbest And Most Hilarious Thing You’ll See All Day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Adult Swim’s Too Many Cooks took the internet by sh*tballs insane storm last week, the only certainty was that it was really only a matter of time before we got a reenactment with kittens. Like Game of Thrones, Orange is the New Black, Guardians of the Galaxy and Assassin’s Creed before it, no pop culture phenomenon is complete until it has had the magical touch of kittens to it.

And this one does not disappoint. While it may not be the most particularly well executed kitten parody I’ve ever seen, it still made me cackle like a crazy person. Actually, check that, it probably made me cackle like a crazy person in part because it’s not the most well executed kitten parody I’ve ever seen.

Also, these names:

Tina McRunnypoop FTW.