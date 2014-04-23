This Video Of A Tabby Cat Stalking A Dangerous Snake Is Both Terrifying And Hilarious

I have no idea what country this video was being taken in that people are just nonchalantly standing around talking and laughing while a poor tabby cat inches near certain death by stalking what appears to be some sort of viper or cobra, but all I can say is that thank god the ending — albeit unexpected — did not go the way I thought it was going to go.
All I can say is that I’ve never been so glad to live in America, where this has probably been the most terrifying thing my cat has ever encountered:
Australia. Has to be Australia.
that bastard pushed him with a rake!!!!!!!!! wtf!!!!!!!!
SPOILER!
Yeah, not cool, dude.
It looks like a boa constrictor from the side markings. Not venomous, but deadly to a small cat.
Indeed. Some sort of constrictor. No venom. Still kinda dickish to let go down.
Happened in Delaware.
these people must not give much of a shit about their cat.
Having spent some time in Central America I can say with confidence that it’s one of thousands of stray cats in that neighbourhood.
They were getting ready to throw it on the redneck skewer…
Based on what my last outdoor cat would leave around on the back porch in tribute, I would worry more for the snake than the cat.
Cats give zero shits about murdering snakes.
100% a boa constrictor of some sort.
The boa didn’t even care about the snake. It was surrounded by tasty chickens.
What shitty country is that from?