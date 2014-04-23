This Video Of A Tabby Cat Stalking A Dangerous Snake Is Both Terrifying And Hilarious

I have no idea what country this video was being taken in that people are just nonchalantly standing around talking and laughing while a poor tabby cat inches near certain death by stalking what appears to be some sort of viper or cobra, but all I can say is that thank god the ending — albeit unexpected — did not go the way I thought it was going to go.

All I can say is that I’ve never been so glad to live in America, where this has probably been the most terrifying thing my cat has ever encountered:

(Via Hypervocal)