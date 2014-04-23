This Video Of A Tabby Cat Stalking A Dangerous Snake Is Both Terrifying And Hilarious

#Cats #Nope
News & Culture Writer
04.23.14 15 Comments

I have no idea what country this video was being taken in that people are just nonchalantly standing around talking and laughing while a poor tabby cat inches near certain death by stalking what appears to be some sort of viper or cobra, but all I can say is that thank god the ending — albeit unexpected — did not go the way I thought it was going to go.

All I can say is that I’ve never been so glad to live in America, where this has probably been the most terrifying thing my cat has ever encountered:

(Via Hypervocal)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats#Nope
TAGSCatsNOPEsnakes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP