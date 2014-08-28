This Vine Of A Lamb Bouncing To DMX Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

08.28.14 7 Comments

The days of DMX llama has come and gone, replaced with DMX lamb, a bubbly little fella named Winter. Just look at him, look how goddamn happy he is.

[Life of Shannen]

