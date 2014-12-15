This Woman Learned Why You Shouldn’t Take A Selfie With A Monkey

#Selfies
12.15.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

It started off so innocently. It always does.

One minute, you’re walking around Bali and see a monkey that you want to take a picture with; the next, said monkey is pulling your hair and screaming at you, because monkeys are jerks. Hilarious, hilarious jerks. One lady learned this lesson the hard way.

As always, the lesson here is: someone get that monkey a knife.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSMONKEY SELFIESMONKEYSSELFIES

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP