This Woman Learned Why You Shouldn’t Take A Selfie With A Monkey

It started off so innocently. It always does.
One minute, you’re walking around Bali and see a monkey that you want to take a picture with; the next, said monkey is pulling your hair and screaming at you, because monkeys are jerks. Hilarious, hilarious jerks. One lady learned this lesson the hard way.
As always, the lesson here is: someone get that monkey a knife.
Dawn of the Planet of the Selfies….
This little Monkey just wanted some love
Come such my furry little monkey dick, you whore!
Honestly — which one has the more primitive brain? Seriously. Darwin would be intrigued…
This scenario is what all teenage boys dread when they try making the first move.
The face in the last one when they put their arm around a chick in the theater. Priceless
Meanwhile the monkey is like “Aint no one want to take a selfie with yo stank ass”