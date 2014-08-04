This Woman’s Vulgar Meltdown While Getting Ejected From An Airplane Will Warm Your Cold Heart, Or Something

I don’t have much context for this video — other than someone who posted in the YouTube comments said that the woman in this video had apparently been loud, vulgar, and disruptive prior to being ejected from the plane by air marshals — but if I had to guess whether or not alcohol was involved I’d easily wager my entire life savings. My absolute favorite part, after yelling at one uniformed officer that she’s going to sue and cost him his job and screaming allegations of racism and harassment, was the woman (who appears to be Caucasian or possibly Hispanic) telling a black, female officer in 100% sincerity that “they’re racist” as she exits the plane.
Headphones, people at work.
I’m with you, little girl at the end of the video. I’m with you.
Earmuffs!
Ok, that was pretty good. I hope you die in hell is little bit of a confusing statement, but the rest was great. I know she was drunk, but hopefully someday people will learn that air marshals, captains and flight attendants are god on the plane. You do what they say or else.
She had the right idea though, hurling threats and insults at people in positions of authority always makes them give in and leave you alone.
I nearly got tossed from a plane once because I called the flight attendant “lady” and I was dead sober. I didn’t swear at her or complain or anything, but the goons came on and threatened me nonetheless. Sometimes people just abuse power I think. However, in this lady’s case, she was sozzled.
As someone who used to work in the service industry, you deserved it.
Not to get thrown off, but just talked to. C’mon, just say “ma’am” or “Excuse me, miss.”
“Lady” will never not sound rude.
Curious of the context? How did you use it in the sentence to her?
Flight attendants have massive power issues. I had a guy next to me request a pillow or something, and the flight attendant says she’ll get one for him. 15 minutes later he hits the attendant button again, she storms over and goes on this tirade about how he is wasting her time (it was a redeye, there was nothing going on, 90% of the passengers were asleep). He says his peace, very calmly, and she replies “Sir, if you have an issue, we can have the place diverted to the nearest airport and you can have that conversation with the police.” Dead serious. Dude just wanted a pillow, never raised his voice, never made a threat, and she is ready to divert an entire plane and get the police involved. Why? Because she can. Because she had power that she wasn’t trained/mature enough to wield.
Minorities can be racist too. Just sayin’.
Before anyone else get’s to you I’ve been lambasted on here for saying that. As I understand it racism is prejudice within a power structure and hating someone based on the color of their skin without that power is just prejudice. To sum that up, since most people in positions of power are white and there is a history of institutionalized racism in this country only white people can be racist while other people are prejudice but not racist. Or maybe it’s just semantics, what do I know?
What, are you anti-semantic?
Thanks Cap. I get it. Fact is, I fully expect to be lambasted every time I log into Uproxx.
@virnomine +1.
Yeah, but what does that have to do with this particular video? Is that just something you need to bring up regardless of context?
The author of the post says it is her “favorite” part of the video. I’m just saying, there is much more to love about the video than trying to make it racial.
You do not have to be a majority to be racist. Having worked in the inner city for years, there is a lot of minority against minority racism as well as a lot of hate against whites. Hate is not limited to political stereotypes.
I’m with Squish78. +1
Ear Muffs, Stacy.
“Die in hell” will forever remain in my insult hall of fame. Right next to “cock sucker mother fucker” Ah, America.
Oi Luv, “Die in Hell” wiw fo’eva remain in moy insult hawl o’fame. Roight next to “cock sucker mother fucker” Ah, America.
+1
It’s always awkward when a human cracks. “That’ll never happen to me!” I say.
And THAT’S why you always take your hat off indoors, people.
Truely SOUND advice!!
You get 10pts for that one! HA!!
You never know when you’re going to run into someone who’s racist against Greek fishermen.
My favorite is still the sweetest “aw shucks y’all”est southern girl next to me my last flight turning around telling the mother of the kid kicking our seats that she would “put him back where he came from” if he didn’t stop. I forget it he stopped the whole trip home tho, because I was soon given lots of vodka.
My God that is amazing.
A+
i WANT MY RIGHTS TO REMAIN SILENT!
Aaaand now you know one of the many myriad reasons why I quit the Security/Close Protection business: drunks, drunks, and more drunks.
Hispanics are Caucasian and at times they’re also loud, obnoxious and profane
I don’t think she was calling the black lady a racist; I think she was telling her that the *others* were racist in a bid for sympathy. (That’s what it seemed to me.) I think she was Hispanic, fwiw.
Side story, this big black guy had a tussle with security or ticketing or something and sat next to my dad at the gate waiting for a plane. He turned to my dad and said, “White **** just don’t get us people of color.” (My dad is white but with some American Indian and is really dark skinned.) My dad looked at him and said, “My people used to scalp your people.” The guy just got up silently and sat somewhere else.
Ah that’s great!
Why can’t we all get along on an airplane.
I was on a plane going from Hong Kong to Jakarta and a drunk Asian man would not get off the plane and the authorities kept apologizing and telling him they were sorry he had to leave. This I’m sorry, you must go and I’m sorry, but I will not go went on literally for an hour.
Bet that mom slapped those headphones on the kid so fast that the kid wailed “Ow!! My frickin ears!” ala The Simpsons.
Later, addressing the stewardess “I want another Mountain Dew or I’m gonna sue your ass! Die in hell ya bigot!”
People getting kicked off planes is one of my Youtube black holes. For some reason I love it, usually it’s bc of assholes getting what they deserve.
this is not epic…i’ve seen worse behavior this week..and pretty much every month where i live.