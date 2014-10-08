The First Patient Diagnosed With Ebola In The U.S. Has Died

Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, has died, according to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Duncan was infected with Ebola in Liberia when he carried a pregnant woman to the hospital. That woman later died from the virus. Days later, Duncan boarded a flight to Dallas to visit family. He was initially turned away from a hospital after showing symptoms of the virus. On September 28th, he was finally admitted with a high fever and vomiting. He was placed in isolation immediately.

The hospital issued this statement moments ago:

It is with profound sadness and heartfelt disappointment that we must inform you of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan this morning at 7:51 am. Mr. Ducan succumbed to an insidious disease, Ebola. He fought courageously in this battle. Our professionals, the doctors and nurses in the unit, as well as the entire Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas community, are also grieving his passing. We have offered the family our support and condolences at this difficult time.

