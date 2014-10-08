The First Patient Diagnosed With Ebola In The U.S. Has Died

Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, has died, according to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Duncan was infected with Ebola in Liberia when he carried a pregnant woman to the hospital. That woman later died from the virus. Days later, Duncan boarded a flight to Dallas to visit family. He was initially turned away from a hospital after showing symptoms of the virus. On September 28th, he was finally admitted with a high fever and vomiting. He was placed in isolation immediately.
The hospital issued this statement moments ago:
It is with profound sadness and heartfelt disappointment that we must inform you of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan this morning at 7:51 am. Mr. Ducan succumbed to an insidious disease, Ebola. He fought courageously in this battle. Our professionals, the doctors and nurses in the unit, as well as the entire Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas community, are also grieving his passing. We have offered the family our support and condolences at this difficult time.
[via CNN]
So when he first comes in and shows signs of the illness they turn him away, leaving who knows how many people to be infected by contact in subsequent days, instead of just isolating him for treatment in the first place? Seriously?
From what I understand, he didn’t inform the hospital that he had been in Africa, and they didn’t ask, so they didn’t knowingly turn away someone with Ebola. Still a massive fail on everyone’s part.
He did tell the Hospital and they dropped the ball…that was the word when all this first started at least
Sad, but maybe he would’ve lived if he had informed someone that he had been exposed to the virus before showing symptoms of the disease.
They thought / he was under the impression it was just complications from the pregnancy of the woman he had contact with. Although I don’t think that’s an excuse, considering if anyone was in Africa and saw anyone get that sick you should automatically assume the worst, that was his excuse nonetheless. Also, informing the hospital that he had recently traveled to Africa would have helped. A policy of, “If you’ve been in Africa and you’re sick at all, we’re going to quarantine you just in case,” would be a better policy, but that’s all in hindsight and it wouldn’t have caught this one. I’m sure all hospitals will be more cautious in the future and make sure they know the travel history of any sick patients. There’s just so much misinformation about this it’s insane.
When I got violently ill after returning from Kenya, one of the first sentences out of my mouth was, “I was just in Africa.” It is common sense, even if he was from Liberia, in a region suffering through an endemic.
Actually now that you mention it, I had undiagnosed stomach problems come up about a year after I got back from Africa and still mentioned it. In fact, after I couldn’t get any answers I insisted the hospital test (almost) all of my bodily fluids for everything they could think of.
Long story short: I now take a Zantac from time to time.
