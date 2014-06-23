Bad Robomance: Three Times The Transformers Tried (And Horribly Failed) To Get Romantic

The Girl Who Loved Powerglide
We refuse to believe this episode didn’t start with the Transformers writer’s room coming up with that title, immediately after somebody noted that “Powerglide” sounds like a disturbing form of personal lubricant. But instead, he’s a Transformer!
This episode, which actually saw air, shows the usual lack of subtlety in that the girl in question is named Astoria Carlton-Ritz. We’re not kidding. Astoria has some sort of technology developed by dear old Dad that Megatron wants, but basically this episode is a cheesy romantic comedy, complete with a date at the amusement park and an ending where Powerglide, who we’ll remind you is a gigantic robot who turns into a plane, hits up a heiress for a date. And she says yes.
But, hey, she can probably take a good Powergliding, at least, considering he slams her into concrete with no ill effects:
We’ll note here that this is not the strangest episode we’re going to discuss.
And yet, way better than anything Bay has done with them…
No, no, I vastly prefer Devasator’s giant nonsensical steel testes to Megatron’s rape-tongue.
@Dan Seitz Its very sad that anyone has to make that choice.
I was more concerned with the dorkface racist stereotypes whose names I can’t recall but where 2 cars in Transformer 2. They faced Devastator.
@AFMG while attempting to block out their names, I’ve heard most people just refer to them as Minstrel Bots.
Mudflap and Skids.
Really.
Damn. It was better when they were just a footnote in my mind.