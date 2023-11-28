Tiffany Haddish had an interesting Thanksgiving weekend. Early Friday morning, the comic and actress was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department after being found asleep in her car with the engine running. She was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI — her second such arrest after an incident in Georgia last year. Haddish was already joking about the incident during a stand-up set that evening, but now she’s taken a more serious approach.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish vowed that “this will never happen again.” She added, “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

Haddish told ET that she had spent Thanksgiving doing good. She’d spent the day feeding underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. After that she delivered a special holiday set. Before her arrest she posted an Instagram video of her rocking out to the yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw at the El Rey Theatre.

When she was arrested, Haddish said, her Tesla had parked itself when she dozed off. Alas, it was blocking a portion of the street. She added that she’s in good spirits following her arrest.

Haddish evidently didn’t spend too long in custody. That evening she was doing a set, during which she joked about the arrest. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers,” she joked. “Because God believes in me.”

During her DUI bust last year, she made a similar joke while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

