Early Friday morning Tiffany Haddish was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence. The comic and actress was allegedly not actually in the midst of driving. Rather, reports say she was found asleep at the wheel, her car parked but the engine running. She was taken into custody, but she’s already out and already making jokes about it.

TMZ obtained audio of a set Haddish made at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach Friday night, mere hours after her arrest. At one point someone in the crowd asked her about what happened the previous night, when she’d also been performing at the same comedy club, before being taken into custody.

“I dunno, you tell me,” Haddish demurred. Then she leaned into it. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers. Because God believes in me.”

As it happens, Haddish made basically the same joke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year, when she was also busted for a DUI after falling asleep in her car in Georgia.

“I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish told Fallon. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all.”

