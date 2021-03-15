Tiffany Haddish had an emotional and uplifting moment while filming Kids Say The Darndest Things on Monday morning. The comedian had been nominated for a Grammy for her comedy album Black Mitzvah, but she didn’t seem too convinced that she was going to win when her producer brought it up as she was filming a segment with two of her young co-stars. Ever the professional, Haddish made sure to tell the young girls that it’s always an honor to just be nominated before getting ready to move on with the show. The twist: Her producer dropped the bomb that she actually won.

At first, Haddish thought the whole thing was a joke, but once reality set in, she started tearing up as the two girls clapped for her. When Haddish shared that a Black woman hasn’t won a comedy category since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986, one of the girls proudly said that she already knew that because she learned it during Black History Month, which prompted Haddish to offer some words of advice to her young co-stars. Via People:

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” Haddish then asks, before saying, “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I’ve got.’ Anything is possible.”

You can watch Tiffany Haddish’s emotional reaction to winning a Grammy above. Or in the tweet below. This is all very cool.

How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

(Via Tiffany Haddish on Twitter)