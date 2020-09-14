TikTok Has Found A New American Home Just Before Trump’s Deadline

TikTok was in trouble. Last month it was revealed the popular video and meme app, which has taken social media by storm, had enraged President Donald Trump, who had imposed a deadline of September 15 to find an American company to control their services in the U.S. Now they’ve found a new home, a mere two days shy of the fateful date.

The lucky company is Oracle Corporation, which, according to The Wall Street Journal, will soon be formally announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner.” Oracle beat out such competition as Microsoft and WalMart, the former of whom had been expected to win out. Part of the reason for Oracle’s success may be because its founder, Larry Ellison, is a strong supporter of the sitting president.

As the deadline loomed, there was much speculation whether or not Trump would extended it. He refused to do that, holding steadfast at a mid-September date. As per Deadline, negotiations wound up complicated by “technical aspects of disentangling TikTok’s infrastructure from ByteDance.”

Since 2018, TikTok has ballooned to 100 million users, proving one of the most popular and fastest growing social media apps in a highly competitive age. So, Gen Z, breathe a huge sigh of relief that the president didn’t kill your favorite spreader of memes.

(Via Deadline and The Wall Street Journal)