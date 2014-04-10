‘Timecop’ Reboot Gets Two Writers And A Plan To Be ‘More Gritty’. Of Course.

Awhile back we shared the sad news that Universal is developing a Timecop reboot because nothing can go twenty years without getting a reboot these days. (See you next year, Johnny Mnemonic.)
Now Universal has hired cousins Mark and Brian Gunn to write the Timecop screenplay. The Gunns wrote the second Journey to the Center of the Earth movie and are working on the third one. We’re sure you’ll be just ecstatic to learn they’re also writing a MacGyver reboot and a Monster Squad reboot. That takes some nards.
Even better news: Universal wants this version of Timecop to be “more gritty” because we need that!
The first movie had the sci-fi elements very much in the foreground; however, this version of Timecop is a more gritty and grounded police story with the sci-fi in the background, though it will still have the main character on a personal journey.
Tonally it could end up sharing a similar sensibility to Looper, Rian Johnson’s time travel movie, but would be bigger in scope and ambition.
