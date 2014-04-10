‘Timecop’ Reboot Gets Two Writers And A Plan To Be ‘More Gritty’. Of Course.

Awhile back we shared the sad news that Universal is developing a Timecop reboot because nothing can go twenty years without getting a reboot these days. (See you next year, Johnny Mnemonic.)

Now Universal has hired cousins Mark and Brian Gunn to write the Timecop screenplay. The Gunns wrote the second Journey to the Center of the Earth movie and are working on the third one. We’re sure you’ll be just ecstatic to learn they’re also writing a MacGyver reboot and a Monster Squad reboot. That takes some nards.

Even better news: Universal wants this version of Timecop to be “more gritty” because we need that!