Timothée Chalamet Showed Up Shirtless To The Oscars, And People Are Feeling 'Murdered' And Otherwise Overwhelmed

The Oscars are in full swing with the first full-on red carpet in years. Things are still pretty weird with movies working for a comeback after two years of production and theatrical delays, but it’s coming along, and a trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) will attempt to deliver the goods tonight. The winners are beginning to roll in, and we’ve seen a new trailer for a returning very popular Hulu show, but hey, how did the red carpet go?

Oh, it went splendidly on several notes. There were tons of gorgeous gowns from high-end designers, but then Timothée Chalamet showed up (while sporting a Louis Vuitton suit) and stole the whole night. Here’s video footage of the moment when everyone’s hearts collectively skipped a beat.

This was definitely a thing. Chalamet (who is officially on hand to support Dune) even ended up getting a shoutout from the hosts during the opening monologue, he made such a stir. And it’s difficult to imagine anyone else being able to pull this look off. Let’s just say that the word “murdered” came up, and thank god someone’s trying to bring awards shows back.

