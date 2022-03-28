The Oscars are in full swing with the first full-on red carpet in years. Things are still pretty weird with movies working for a comeback after two years of production and theatrical delays, but it’s coming along, and a trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) will attempt to deliver the goods tonight. The winners are beginning to roll in, and we’ve seen a new trailer for a returning very popular Hulu show, but hey, how did the red carpet go?

Oh, it went splendidly on several notes. There were tons of gorgeous gowns from high-end designers, but then Timothée Chalamet showed up (while sporting a Louis Vuitton suit) and stole the whole night. Here’s video footage of the moment when everyone’s hearts collectively skipped a beat.

Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. I repeat: Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ILVu337Cdc — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022

This was definitely a thing. Chalamet (who is officially on hand to support Dune) even ended up getting a shoutout from the hosts during the opening monologue, he made such a stir. And it’s difficult to imagine anyone else being able to pull this look off. Let’s just say that the word “murdered” came up, and thank god someone’s trying to bring awards shows back.

PSA: Timothée Chalamet is not wearing a shirt at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/dOdX9Cy0UK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 27, 2022

Timothée Chalamet my jaw:on the floor 🥵 no words to describe how fine this man is #Oscars pic.twitter.com/93o0l65dXI — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) March 27, 2022

Timothée Chalamet when he takes off the sequin jacket pic.twitter.com/VBYzSlYB4X — Carrie Wittmer 🦇 (@carriesnotscary) March 27, 2022

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET JUST FUCKING MURDERED ME WHAT #Oscar pic.twitter.com/aMuT5XuU7Q — viki (@bernatviktoria) March 27, 2022

Guys…breathe. Timothee Chalamet is shirtless under his blazer. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/kmVBkAiPQO — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 27, 2022

Spotted: The one and only Timothée Chalamet on the #Oscars red carpet. 🔗: https://t.co/BLCXiq9YHG pic.twitter.com/UnCV1I4QD8 — Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider (@HWD) March 27, 2022

He is the kind of skinny who can pull off such attire. 😍💗 Timothée Chalamet, Pray for us. https://t.co/2lHMlu8Sl4 — kace c 🥩🌸 (@_kacec_) March 28, 2022

NO ONE IS DOING LIKE TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

pic.twitter.com/TJU7Yx6MR0 — musetta – timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) March 27, 2022

timothee chalamet at the oscar’s 2022 (pt 2) pic.twitter.com/SRLzNQLdKx — maya 🧳 (@pxtxrluver) March 28, 2022

Related: Just had to spread the word on this wildness from a few days ago. God bless the Internet.