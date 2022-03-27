Here’s The Full List Of 2022 Oscar Winners

The 2022 Oscars are upon us, and it’s another bizarre year for awards. The show’s trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) will hopefully keep the pace moving at a fast clip, with the focus upon nominees and winners as the pandemic cools down. Clearly, though, the mood is a different one, and the winners might even hold their trophies upside down in solidarity for some newly air-jilted categories. Who will dominate this ceremony: Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, Dune, CODA, or another selection? We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.
Best Original Score
Encanto
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Best Sound
Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
—–
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Luca
Flee
The Mitchells vs the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Yanna
The Worst Person in the World
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oroguitos,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
“Somehow to Do,” Four Good Days