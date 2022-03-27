Here’s The Full List Of 2022 Oscar Winners

The 2022 Oscars are upon us, and it’s another bizarre year for awards. The show’s trio of hostesses (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes) will hopefully keep the pace moving at a fast clip, with the focus upon nominees and winners as the pandemic cools down. Clearly, though, the mood is a different one, and the winners might even hold their trophies upside down in solidarity for some newly air-jilted categories. Who will dominate this ceremony: Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, Dune, CODA, or another selection? We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Original Score

Encanto

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Best Sound

Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

—–

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story