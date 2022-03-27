Last week there was some good news: Only Murders in the Building would be returning a lot sooner than expected. The Hulu show — with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as amateur sleuths and podcasters in a Dakota-esque Upper West Side apartment building — bowed late last summer and was an instant classic. A second season was quickly greenlit, but there won’t be a huge wait for more. Instead, it’ll be back on June 28, less than a year after its first episode. And even though they’re still filming — one reason why the three couldn’t host this year’s Oscars — there’s already a new trailer.

It finds the gang, now infamous, trying to clear their names, with the media and their neighbors on their case. There are also first glimpses of new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer (but not Michael Rapaport, who’s also joined the cast). Here’s the second season’s synopsis, as per a press release:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.